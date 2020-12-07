Virtual Reality takes off at Gitex 2020

Visitors can experience VR technology at the Gitex exhibition where is technology is enjoying a special spotlight.

Ever wondered what it would be like to turn into a Transformer and overcome some incredible odds in battle? Or getting behind the cockpit of an X-Wing fighter plane in space and taking on the Empire?

Visitors can experience all this and more at the Gitex 2020 exhibition at the DWTC, where Virtual Reality (VR) technology is enjoying a special spotlight. Robocom VR, a Beirut-based virtual reality gaming company is showcasing its latest VR pods that allow you to take on the role of an iconic Transformer.

Karim Ibrahim, CEO of Robocom VR, explained that VR technology was not new to the scene, but the level of immersion that the VR pods at Robocom VR offer is on a whole other level. “The pods are not static; they are designed to move 360 degrees around and 180 degrees up and down so the functionality is what makes it special. Before, you would only use the headset and controllers to see and hear what is going on in a game, but now there is a whole new element and movement that takes you even deeper into the world.”

“We are a location based entertainment company,” Ibrahim specified. “So, you won’t see us in a retail space but a dedicated location that caters to VR entertainment. We have partnered with VR Park for the past two years, and we are now looking to launch a major VR project in Abu Dhabi where they will be launching a roughly 5,000sqm gaming location that will feature an e-sports academy and all our latest VR machines.”

Like Ibrahim, Nicholas Biswas, business manager at Vive MEA, also spoke about the increased interest in VR tech, especially in the entertainment industry. The months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, spurred interest in VR gaming stations. HTC Vive was showcasing the Vive Cosmos Elite and visitors could experience the new Star Wars: Squadrons game.

“The technology keeps improving the gaming experience,” Biswas said at the event. “Content is important and we have seen VR really cement its place now with Triple-A titles such as Star Wars: Squadrons and Half-Life: Alyx. Half-Life: Alyx, in particular, has really brought PC gamers to start using VR and this is where we are seeing lots of mass consumers entering the market.”

Biswas noted that purchasing a VR gaming set can be a bit on the pricier side, but that gamers were charmed and in awe of how the technology is evolving to bring new experiences to light. “You start from around $1,000 and then pay more for whichever extra features and equipment you would like. The Covid-19 lockdown meant that many gamers, who were waiting to try something new, turned to give VR a try and they have been amazed at the levels of engagement that they found. We have seen the number of active VR users on Steam increasing steadily and this tells us that a lot of new people are actually using VR, compared to the previous years.”

— rohma@khaleejtimes.com