Technology | 6 Jul 2021

Star Tech: UAE's laboratory-on-wheels

Abu Dhabi’s G42 Healthcare has teamed up with a South Korean biotechnology company called Seegene to offer mobile laboratory stations across the (MENA) region. A laboratory-on-wheels facility, Seegen offers fully equipped mobile diagnostics laboratories which includes equipment, RT-PCR reagents, consumables, IT solutions, and technical support. The Seegene mobile lab can be easily be transported and enables users to conduct up to 2,000 tests per day. 'Star Tech' in delves into the world of #startupstories . From techpreneurs to disruptors-in-chief, the spotlight every week is on one individual taking the UAE ecosystem by storm.