Technology | 1st Jul 2021

Star Tech: Gadget repairs on a van

Launched in 2018, Fixerman is a mobile service center that provides gadget-related repair by converting a large-sized Toyota Hiace van into a solar-powered built-in service centre capable of conducting all phone repairs and other services wherever the customers are located. 'Star Tech' in delves into the world of #startupstories . From techpreneurs to disruptors-in-chief, the spotlight every week is on one individual taking the UAE ecosystem by storm. Founders @Jassimbangara and @ziyadbangara give us an insight about their journey behind Fixerman. Watch the full story here!