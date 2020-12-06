Technology (videos)
Logo
Technology | 6 Dec 2020

Gitex 2020 Day 1: What to watch out for

MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Technology - Latest Videos
  • Technology
    00:01:00
    Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid hailing from London
  • Technology
    Gitex 2020 Day 1: What to watch out for
  • Technology
    02:06
    New-generation iPhone 12: Slimmer, sleeker with 5G
  • Technology
    00:04:28
    KTReview: We unbox the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
  • Technology
    00:05:39
    How social media has changed in the past decade
  • Technology
    UAE astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori gives ISS tour
  •  
    00:01:00
    Samsung unveils Galaxy Note10 and Note10+
  • Technology
    00:03:33
    KT visits Baikonur, Kazakhstan: The oldest spaceport in the world
  • Technology
    00:03:48
    Deepfake: Are you a robot?
  • Technology
    KT reviews Oppo Reno Series with 60X Digital Zoom
  • Technology
    00:01:48
    Meet Mitra, the celeb robot from India
  • Sponsored
    Huawei Mate 20 Pro, with the industry's fastest wireless charging solution
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 