Uber to let office staff work up to half their time from anywhere
Employees can show up five days one week and zero the next.
Uber Technologies Inc will let employees work half their hours from wherever they want as part of its revamped return-to-office strategy, the transport app company plans to announce on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
In one of the most flexible policies offered yet by a big US tech company as the Covid-19 pandemic eases, Uber plans to say that those working in offices need to spend at least 50 per cent of their time there.
But unlike many other companies the policy does not mean at least three days per week in the office, the source said. Instead, workers can show up five days one week and zero the next.
The plan is a reversal from April when Uber said that from September “employees can work from home up to two days a week, but with a clear expectation that they also come into the office three days a week.”
When working remotely, employees can be wherever, including at home, with family or even more exotic destinations. They will be encouraged to try working away from their regular home for four weeks a year, the source said.
The company on Tuesday also is expected to say it will begin allowing more employees to work remotely all the time.
Online news outlet Insider first reported details of the plan on Monday.
