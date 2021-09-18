UAE residents can’t wait to get their hands on new iPhone
Residents made a beeline to Apple stores to place their orders.
Apple’s iPhone 13 series has been the talk of the town this week.
And UAE residents have been counting the days until September 24 — the day they’ll finally get their hands on what they described as ‘a new powerful piece of technology’.
Residents made a beeline to Apple stores to place their orders, while some flooded the website and telecom providers as soon as the pre-booking opened at 4pm on Friday.
“First, I had to wait for September 17 to place my order. Now, I can hardly wait for September 24,” said Safdar Kazi, a businessman and an entrepreneur.
While pre-booking used to be restricted to two iPhones per Apple ID, some residents said they were able to place orders for more units.
Mohammed Jaffer, an iPhone merchant and a user, said he had booked as many as 10 iPhones from three Apple IDs, and he was quite happy with the service provided by tech giant.
“I was a bit surprised to have been able to order more than two iPhones from the same Apple account. My pre-booked orders have been averaging at 10 phones every year.”
Jaffer also added: “I sell a few phones for a few die-hard Apple users, while the rest are for my family and friends,”
Most residents have pre-booked their phones using their credit cards, while a few got the chance to reserve it without using any payment mode.
“I pre-booked my iPhone 13 just by clicking reserve and I have to pay it at the Apple store at The Dubai Mall,” said Syed Bilal, a marketing executive in Dubai.
Farhan Qureshi, a realtor in Dubai, had been waiting for a new iPhone model for quite a while now as he skipped the 12 series last year. “I have to wait five more days to get my hands on this new piece of technology!”
Many advertisements have popped up online, pumping up the retail prices by Dh500 to Dh1,000 per unit.
Customers can get iPhone 13 for Dh3,399 before trade-in; iPhone13 mini for Dh2,999; iPhone13 Pro for Dh4,199; and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Dh4,699.
-
-
