UAE jobs: Apple hiring for multiple vacancies

Waheed Abbas /Dubai
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 21, 2021

(Reuters file)

'All candidates should be flexible when it comes to working hours due to business needs'


US technology giant Apple on Wednesday announced new openings in the UAE for different positions in sales.

The iPhone maker is hiring technical specialists and business, creative and operations experts across the UAE.

Apple operates two stores in Dubai (Mall of the Emirates and the Dubai Mall) and one in Abu Dhabi (Yas Mall).

According to Apple, all candidates should be flexible when it comes to working hours due to business needs. Multilingual ability is a plus for all the openings.

The latest data by IDC showed that the UAE accounted for 25.7 per cent of 6.21 million mobile phones shipped across the GCC region in the first quarter of 2021. Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Vivo were the most popular mobile phone brands in the region in Q1 2021.

