UAE jobs: Apple hiring for multiple vacancies
'All candidates should be flexible when it comes to working hours due to business needs'
US technology giant Apple on Wednesday announced new openings in the UAE for different positions in sales.
The iPhone maker is hiring technical specialists and business, creative and operations experts across the UAE.
Apple operates two stores in Dubai (Mall of the Emirates and the Dubai Mall) and one in Abu Dhabi (Yas Mall).
According to Apple, all candidates should be flexible when it comes to working hours due to business needs. Multilingual ability is a plus for all the openings.
The latest data by IDC showed that the UAE accounted for 25.7 per cent of 6.21 million mobile phones shipped across the GCC region in the first quarter of 2021. Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Vivo were the most popular mobile phone brands in the region in Q1 2021.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Technology
UAE jobs: Apple hiring for multiple vacancies
'All candidates should be flexible when it comes to working hours due ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US President Joe Biden says social media...
The White House is turning up the pressure on social media companies... READ MORE
-
Business
Innovation to help future generations build...
The outbreak of Covid-19 and its impact certainly amplified the need... READ MORE
-
Technology
New Samsung foldables to be more affordable
Sales of Galaxy Z Fold3 to be 17% lower than previous model READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,506 Covid cases, 1,484 recoveries,...
More than 63 million Covid tests conducted so far. READ MORE
-
Government
Golden Visa: From Dh1,200 salary salesman to...
In 2000, the Mumbai native opened Pride Trading, which dealt in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid: Doctors, healthcare staff receive gifts,...
Patients are family to us, Abu Dhabi doctors on Eid duty say. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man arrested for Emirati's murder behind Eid...
A 31-year-old Chinese was arrested within 48 hours for his alleged... READ MORE
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages