UAE: How Abu Dhabi uses artificial intelligence to ensure that your food is safe

'Data analysis tech will make future of agriculture UAE more promising and help meet challenges'

Abu Dhabi is using big data and artificial intelligence to maximise the benefits of new-age technologies to analyse a viral disease that affects animals and a smart inspection algorithm for food establishments using AI tools.

Aysha A. Al Shamsi, chief data officer at Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), said it is one of the most prominent government entities that relies on AI, data science techniques and smart algorithms to boost performance, support decision-making and improve public services in Abu Dhabi.

“ADAFSA is convinced that big data has an impact across various fields, as databases have been analysed and transformed into information to get new perceptions that benefit agriculture and the food safety sector,” she said. “For this purpose, data management and governance and advanced analysis sections were established within the statistics and analysis division, to follow the Abu Dhabi government policies and standards on data management, thus maximising benefits by using it as a fuel for AI and advanced analytics.”

The development of a master plan for sustainable agriculture, data sciences and AI roadmap implementation, development and integration of an agri-food digital platform and launch of targeted competition and hackathon programmes are some of the key initiatives taken by the authority.

Al Shamsi said: “To enhance the biosecurity using AI, ADAFSA has developed a smart algorithm that can analyse different types of data of a viral disease that affects animals and boost their immune systems. In addition, ADAFSA is working to develop a smart inspection algorithm for a food establishment to ensure its safety, quality and suitability for consumers by using AI tools.”

She pointed out that data analysis technology will make the future of agriculture in the UAE more promising and help meet challenges such as weather fluctuations, environment, increased demand for food and sustainable supply, by relying on artificial intelligence which provide reliable data and information.

