Twitter verification is back, here’s how to get blue check

Filed on May 21, 2021 | Last updated on May 21, 2021 at 10.26 am

Twitter is opening account verification applications to the public under new guidelines.

For people, who always dreamed of having a blue-identity verification badge on their profiles, rejoice! as Twitter is opening account verification applications to the public under new guidelines.

The Verge reported that Twitter is relaunching its public verification program, allowing anyone to apply for the blue badge. The micro-blogging company also previewed potential changes coming to profiles and the upcoming label for automated accounts.

So we’re baaaaaaaaaack



Follow us for all things blue badge on this bird app pic.twitter.com/EUI81qCrr7 — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

To be eligible for the same, users will have to meet Twitter's new guidelines, which includes having an account of public interest that falls under one of six different types of categorizations as well as being "authentic, notable, and active", as per The Verge.

The six categories of accounts that can qualify for verification are:

1. Government

2. Companies, brands and organizations

3. News organizations and journalists

4. Entertainment

5. Sports and gaming

6. Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals

Anybody will be able to verifiy by following a simple process through the Account Settings tab over the next few weeks.

After applying, Twitter says a user can expect a response "within a few days," but that timeline could open up to a few weeks depending on the volume of applications. "All applications will be evaluated by humans", Twitter said in a briefing with journalists this week, according to The Verge.

If a user's application for verification gets approved, then the blue checkmark badge will appear on his/her profile automatically. If otherwise happens, and a user still thinks he can qualify for verification, then he can reapply within 30 days of the company's decision.

The Verge reported that the original verification program was launched by Twitter in 2009 but failed, giving reasons for finding the feature having "risk of impersonation" on users.

The new verification policy was introduced in January 2021 by the micro-blogging site with the six categories of accounts listed above that are eligible for verification. As per the January 2021 rules, accounts must have a verified email address or phone number, a profile image, and a display name to be eligible. Accounts may also lose their badge for "severe or repeated violation[s]" of Twitter's rules, The Verge has learnt.

Reports also indicate that Twitter is planning to add more categories of accounts that can be eligible for verification later this year, including scientists, academics, and religious leaders.

Alongside the new verification application, Twitter is also adding an 'About Tab' to the user's profile.

According to The Verge, one thing that Twitter did confirm will be coming to profiles is a dedicated pronouns field, but there is no timeline as to when that might happen.

The micro-blogging site is also in the works to roll out features like a label for automated (bot) accounts, which the company is planning to ship sometime in July. Also, a previously-announced label to memorialize people who have died will arrive later this year, as per The Verge.