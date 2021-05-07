Twitter unveils new cash tip option for users to pay creators

The monetisation feature will allow users to send cash tips to their preferred creators.

Twitter on Friday unveiled a new feature that would allow users to tip their favourite creators.

The microblogging platform’s new ‘Tip Jar’ monetization feature will allow users to send preferred creators cash tips through Venmo, Patreon, PayPal, Bandcamp and Cash App.

The feature will be available on both Android and iOS platforms, and users can enable the Tip Jar feature on their profiles. This will list the payment services they have integrated with Twitter, with the company saying it won’t be taking a cut of any payments made.

“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter—with money," the company said in a blog post.

The feature is not yet open to all users and will come to “applicable accounts” for those who use Twitter in English. The group currently includes creators, journalists, experts and non-profits.

The Tip Jar feature was revealed among several others by Twitter during its Analyst Day presentation earlier this year. The company is also working on a “Super Follow” feature that would allow users to set up subscription options for their tweets.