Twitter seeks more time from India to comply with new IT rules
The Indian government was critical of Twitter for its non-compliance with the new rules.
Social media major Twitter has assured the Indian government that it is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines and has sought more time to comply with the new IT rules in the country.
“We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government,” a company spokesperson told a news agency. The company has cited the current pandemic situation in India for the delayed response.
The Indian government, which has asked social media sites to follow the new norms that have come into effect, was critical of Twitter for its non-compliance with the new rules. It reflected Twitter’s “lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform,” government sources were quoted in the media.
A spokesperson of the ministry of electronics and information technology said that despite being operational in India for more than a decade, “it is beyond belief that Twitter Inc has doggedly refused to create mechanism that will enable the people of India to resolve their issues on the platform in a timely and transparent manner and through fair processes, by India based, clearly identified resources.”
Social media majors with over five million users, which include Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google and WhatsApp have to ensure identification of the “first originator” of information that is seen to undermine India’s sovereignty, security of the state or public order. They have to appoint a grievance officer, a nodal officer and a chief compliance officer, all residents of India.
