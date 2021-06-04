Twitter Blue: Social media giant launches its first subscription service
Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, starting in Canada and Australia, that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers.
The “Twitter Blue” subscription service will offer features that users have long asked for — but still no edit button. It includes bookmark folders for organizing saved content; an “Undo tweet” feature that gives users 30 seconds to cancel a sent tweet before it appears; a “reader mode” that makes threaded tweets easier to read; and customizable app icons and color themes.
Welcome to Twitter Blue -- a new subscription service designed to give you more customization over your Twitter experience and access to premium features, including:— Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) June 3, 2021
Undo Tweet
Bookmark Folders
Reader Mode pic.twitter.com/YC6QiLM52U
Subscribers will also get dedicated customer support, meaning issues they report could get attention faster than other users.
The subscription costs 3.50 Canadian dollars ($2.89) a month and 4.50 Australian dollars ($3.45). There’s no timeline for rolling out the service in other countries.
Twitter has been adding new features to attract new users. The social media site has nearly 200 million daily users, fewer than other social media networks. Facebook had 1.88 billion daily users on average in March 2021. Snapchat, meanwhile, had 280 million average daily active users in the first quarter.
Twitter shares closed Thursday down 15 cents at $57.01.
