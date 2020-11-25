Partner content by KT Engage
Top 5 how to save tips at the HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE NOV 25th -26th
The HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE is just days away and here are our top five tips to help you save more on a wide range of Huawei products :
1. Be prepared. Register and login to the HUAWEI Online Store and enter your address to take part. HUAWEI MEGA LIVE SALE Registration
2. Don't miss the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro exclusive pre-order that includes gifts worth of AED1099 and 50% off on HUAWEI Freebuds Pro, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro or HUAWEI Sound X.
3. Act fast on must buy bundles that include a HUAWEI MatePad Pro (WiFi), HUAWEI Smart Scale and free keyboard for AED 1898 as well as a HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI Sound X for just AED 3648 - a saving of AED 1150.
4. Upgrade to a HUAWEI MateBook X/ X Pro, HUAWEI MateBook 13 i7 2020, HUAWEI Mate40 Pro or HUAWEI P40 Pro and get 50% off from a choice of HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro or HUAWEI Sound X.
5. Spend more and save more with coupon codes AHW50, AHW100, AHW200. Spend AED 1000 to save an extra AED 50, AED 1500 to save AED 100 and AED 2000 to save AED 200 more, respectively.
Set a calendar reminder to tune into Huawei Arabia's Facebook and YouTube pages on the 25th November with Fex and 26th of November with Mo Vlogs and Narins beauty starting at 8.30 PM [UAE Time].
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.