Timeless beauty to watch out for the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection!
If you are a smartwatch fan or a fitness fanatic, and luxury is your style, then get ready to flaunt this drop-dead gorgeous looking HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection.
With its high-end craftsmanship, incredible functionality, professional health monitoring system, advanced sports tracking quality, and an eclectic range of handy assistant features, this timeless beauty, with its amazing two-week battery life, is a piece of artwork to literally 'watch' out for!
High-end design Moonphase collection
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection is designed to help users discover more -- whether exploring the world around them, learning new skills or pushing the limits of their fitness potential. Its high-end design is complemented by a Moonphase function that offers users unique watch faces from which they can observe the different phases of the moon as it changes. This includes 8 moon phases such as new moon, full moon, crescent moon and more. Apart from moonphases, users can choose different layouts such as tidal times and constellations among others to master the elements as they explore the great outdoors.
The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection is a minimalistic and comfortable yet robust smartwatch. The watch face is made of sapphire for the 1.39 inch AMOLED display, has a harder, more durable and textured exterior which is scratch-resistant while the watch frame is made from titanium.
With over 200 watch face options to choose from, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection gives users many customisation options.
Going one step further, Huawei Share OneHop Watch Face lets users mix and match their HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro for a new look. Users can truly customise and personalise their watch faces simply by connecting the watch to their smartphones with just a single tap and transfer images straight from their phone's photo gallery.
A big thumbs up for two-week long super battery life!
This smartwatch is smart in the truest sense. It not only uses a low power consumption chipset, but also a Smart Power Saving 2.0, thereby giving it a long battery life of two full weeks, even under everyday normal use and with health and fitness tracking features turned on. So, whether it is 24-hour heart rate monitoring, scientific sleep monitoring at nights, a 90-minute average weekly workout, or a 30-minute weekly music playback, you can now use this smartwatch without a worry. You can even receive notifications up to 50 texts and set three alarms per day, with a screen wake up for 200 times every single day! And guess what, it also supports reverse charging with Huawei Mate 40 if you do not have your charger with you. Cool, isn't it?
Welcome to the world of professional health tracking!
Promising to make the luxurious Moonphase collection a big hit among high-end smartwatch aficionados, fitness enthusiasts and casual users alike, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection prides itself on its significantly improved and most advanced heart rate tracking system.
It not only supports real-time heart rate monitoring, but also real-time heart rate and workout heart rate. So, whether you are running, swimming, or practicing a sport, it is built to provide high heart rate alerts, highest oxygen uptake, recovery time, and more!
Even in wellness management scenarios, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate notifications, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) detection, and scientific sleep tracking, including all-day stress monitoring.
In fact, the blood oxygen saturation detection tool in the all-new HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection is an absolute crucial feature to ensure safe breathing, especially during COVID times.
This smartwatch performs like a pro!
Guess what: If you are getting into a new sport or want to push your performance to the next level, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection has over 100 workout modes -- golf driving range, cross-country skiing or even snowboarding! And if you are a perfectionist, the Golf driving range mode can actually analyse your swing tempo and speed, and provide you with visual swing demonstrations on the watch face.
And that's not all -- the skiing mode can monitor your average speed, distance, trajectory, cumulative descent, maximum slope, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and more, including voice reminders to ensure safety.
Catering to a diverse range of extreme sports, leisure activities, water sports, ball games, and snow sports, Huawei also offers seamless automatic workout detection for six workout modes! And if work from home bores you out, just remember that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection has over 10 running courses pre-installed with a guided service to keep you both healthy and motivated. So, put your sneakers on, and you are good to go! And in case you enjoy water sports, this incredible smartwatch is water resistant for up to 5 ATM!
Get ready to cherish the Handy Assistant Features!
Whether it is wireless charging for easy recharge or Bluetooth call functionality, whether it is music control or a remote camera shutter, or even the 'Find my phone' solution, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection's handy smart features for everyday use is just to die for...
Grab this now!
Available now in the UAE in Night Black Sport Edition and pegged at AED999, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection can be pre-ordered from November 12, 2020. And to make this pre-order more exciting, this irresistible all-new smartwatch comes with an original Nebula Grey Classic Edition strap gift.So, what are you waiting for? Go, grab your HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase Collection now before its runs out!
