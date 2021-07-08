TikTok launches feature that allows users to respond to job offers with video resumes
Pilot programme launched for US market scheduled to last until July 31.
TikTok, the social network known for short entertainment videos popular with young people, has launched a recruiting platform that allows users to respond to job offers with a short video rather than a traditional resume.
Dubbed TikTok Resumes, the pilot program began last Wednesday and is limited to the US job market, and scheduled to last until July 31.
"TikTok Resumes is officially open and accepting TikTok video resumes," the network's Global Head of Marketing Nick Tran said in a statement.
"We're humbled to be able to partner with some of the world's most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways," he added.
Recruiters can post their job offers on a dedicated site, and TikTokers can apply there by submitting a video and adding the hashtag #TikTokResumes to it.
"#CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform," Tran said. "And we can't wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery."
