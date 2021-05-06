These are the most common passwords; is yours on the list?

First Thursday of May marked as the World Password Day.

First Thursday of May is marked as the World Password Day to promote safer digital world.

But as the saying goes, old habits die hard, most commonly used passwords almost remain the same every year, despite the fact that cybercrimes are on the rise and reminders are sent out by banks and authorities to change the passwords regularly. They also recommend using strong and unique passwords for the safety of e-mails and other personal digital accounts, especially that contains personal and financial details.

People use simple and easy-to-remember passwords, because it’s convenient. But the problem is that most memorable passwords are easy to crack.

According to CyberNews, the 10 most common passwords in 2021 are:

>> 123456

>> 123456789

>> qwerty

>> password

>> 12345

>> qwerty123

>> 1q2w3e

>> 12345678

>> 111111

>> 1234567890

When compared with previous year data, many of the most commonly used passwords were almost the same.

The top 10 most commonly used passwords in 2020 were:

>> 123456

>> 123456789

>> picture1

>> password

>> 12345678

>> 111111

>> 123123

>> 12345

>> 1234567890

>> senha

>> 1234567

Interestingly, another habit that is most commonly used when setting the password is the use of the person’s birth year or the year when the account is created.

According to Cybernews, the most commonly used names are:

>> Eva

>> Alex

>> Anna

>> Max

>> Ava

>> Ella

>> Leo

>> Jack

>> Ryan

>> Daniel

Interestingly, Abu Dhabi tops the list of cities when it comes to use of cities’ names in passwords.

Coming in at number one is “abu” which would most likely represent the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, Cybernews said.

Roma, Lima, Hong, Milan, London, Liverpool, Austin, Antonio and York are the other most commonly used names among cities for the passwords.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com