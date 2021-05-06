- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
These are the most common passwords; is yours on the list?
First Thursday of May marked as the World Password Day.
First Thursday of May is marked as the World Password Day to promote safer digital world.
But as the saying goes, old habits die hard, most commonly used passwords almost remain the same every year, despite the fact that cybercrimes are on the rise and reminders are sent out by banks and authorities to change the passwords regularly. They also recommend using strong and unique passwords for the safety of e-mails and other personal digital accounts, especially that contains personal and financial details.
People use simple and easy-to-remember passwords, because it’s convenient. But the problem is that most memorable passwords are easy to crack.
According to CyberNews, the 10 most common passwords in 2021 are:
>> 123456
>> 123456789
>> qwerty
>> password
>> 12345
>> qwerty123
>> 1q2w3e
>> 12345678
>> 111111
>> 1234567890
When compared with previous year data, many of the most commonly used passwords were almost the same.
The top 10 most commonly used passwords in 2020 were:
>> 123456
>> 123456789
>> picture1
>> password
>> 12345678
>> 111111
>> 123123
>> 12345
>> 1234567890
>> senha
>> 1234567
Interestingly, another habit that is most commonly used when setting the password is the use of the person’s birth year or the year when the account is created.
According to Cybernews, the most commonly used names are:
>> Eva
>> Alex
>> Anna
>> Max
>> Ava
>> Ella
>> Leo
>> Jack
>> Ryan
>> Daniel
Interestingly, Abu Dhabi tops the list of cities when it comes to use of cities’ names in passwords.
Coming in at number one is “abu” which would most likely represent the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, Cybernews said.
Roma, Lima, Hong, Milan, London, Liverpool, Austin, Antonio and York are the other most commonly used names among cities for the passwords.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Passwords: Lock, set, and secure!
Good password hygiene and high levels of awareness of different... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple to unveil foldable iPhone in 2023
The display will be about 8-inch in diagonal when unfolded and will... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE organisations faced dramatic increase in...
A common tactic employed by multiple threat actors involves using... READ MORE
-
Technology
Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL unit to Apollo in $5b...
The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sri Lanka bans travellers from India with...
India reported 412,262 new infections over the last 24 hours, hitting ... READ MORE
-
Technology
These are the most common passwords; is yours on...
First Thursday of May marked as the World Password Day. READ MORE
-
Americas
Woman gives birth on flight, didn't know she was...
"This guy just came out of nowhere," she said later. READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE residents to shell out more on...
Premiums will go up in 2021 and also in the next couple of years,... READ MORE
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies