The top 14-inch laptops you can now buy in the UAE in 2021
The HUAWEI MateBook 14 is the one of the top 14-inch 2021 laptops 3 can buy in the UAE
For a long time, most laptops fit into one of three categories. There were 13-inch laptops for portability, 17-inch laptops for those who required large displays, and 15-inch laptops for the rest of us! Occasionally, however, some manufacturers will defy the trend with a 14-inch laptop, which combines the portability of an ultra-slim machine with enough screen space to be productive.
Whether you're looking for a laptop for gaming, a creative workstation for content creation, or just a regular laptop this back-to-school season, one of the first things you'll think about is price and the best features available.
The best 14-inch laptops should have serious internals and hardware, ranging from high-end processors to cutting-edge graphics cards, while maintaining a minimalist, thin, and light design that adds value to your purchase.
We've rounded up some of the best 2021 14-inch laptops available in the UAE, along with why you should consider the HUAWEI MateBook 14
HUAWEI MateBook 14
Specifications:
Display: 14-inch 2K eye-comfort FullView display
Processor: 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor i5/i7
Battery and charging speed: 56Wh large battery + 65W SuperCharge
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Weight: 1.49kg Aluminium Alloy
Size: 307.5mm ×223.8mm ×15.9mm
Huawei’s latest 2K all-rounded sleek laptop features a 2K eye-comfort FullView display with a resolution of 2160x1440, and a pixel density of 185 pixels per inch (ppi), and with support for 100 percent of the sRGB colour space, 1500:1 contrast ratio and peak brightness of 300 nits.
In terms of performance and workload, this 2K all-rounded laptop does not disappoint. The 11th Gen Intel Core™ Processor powers the HUAWEI MateBook 14 for heavy computing and getting work done smoothly.
The HUAWEI MateBook 14 falls under the range of Super Device Products Huawei recently launched. This laptop can connect wirelessly with compatible tablets like the all-new 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro and with monitors like the HUAWEI MateView via a USB-C cable providing you with futuristic multi-device collaboration and cross-device file sharing with simple drag and drop between the trio.
The new HUAWEI MateBook 14 Leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost productivity and creativity. You can wirelessly project the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad pro to the HUAWEI MateBook 14 to enjoy the new features of the Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration that come with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate.
Based on Huawei’s distributed technologies, Multi-screen Collaboration features help bridge the gap between Windows and Android operating systems at the ground level, enabling seamless cross-device collaboration, file sharing and multi-screen control. Under Multi-screen Collaboration, the recently launched HUAWEI nova 8 can be connected with the HUAWEI MateBook 14 to form a powerful Super Device. Once connected, the laptop can access mobile files, and open up to three folders while the smartphone can function as the PC’s thumb device, making cross-device file management easier than ever.
Moreover, you can connect the laptop with the HUAWEI MateView via cable to have an extra screen providing you with an immersive viewing space while also wirelessly projecting the screen of the 12.6inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro onto the HUAWEI MateBook 14. The benefits of having this trio set-up are that you can easily swap between wireless and wired connections which lets you easily switch between work mode, and personal mode.
Besides an overall good look and high performance, battery life is also an essential part of the user experience. The 56Wh high-capacity battery in the HUAWEI MateBook 14 works together with Huawei’s smart power management solution to maximise battery life.
The packaged 65W USB Type-C power adaptor supports multiple power output standards for not only fast notebook charging, but also HUAWEI SuperCharge when connected to compatible Huawei smartphones. Moreover, when needed, Power off Reverse Charging enables the new 14-inch notebook to act as an emergency power bank for charging other devices.
HP Pavilion 14-DW1002NE
Specifications:
Display: 14-inch display
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core Processor i7
Battery and charging speed: 40Wh Battery + 45W Express Charge RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Weight: 1.72Kg Metal Body
Size: 324.30mmx 222.80mmx 18.94mm
HP’s Pavilion x360 14-dw1002ne comes with a 14-inch touch-screen display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixel per density. You get to see more content with 178° wide-viewing angles and a vibrant picture. In addition, with touchscreen technology, you can control your PC right from the screen.
The HP Pavilion x360 14-dw1002ne is fitted with the 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor for getting things done fast with good performance and stable connectivity.
Battery life and charging speeds are key factors when deciding the top laptops available in the market. HP’s Pavilion 14-DW1002NE comes with a 40Wh Battery which lasts long. Meanwhile the 45W HP’s Express Charge can provide users with 50% battery power in approximately 45 minutes.
In terms of computing and processing convenience, this laptop comes fitted with an 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage (SSD) for sleek multitasking. This combination is ideal for running several programs smoothly.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 14 ITL05
Specifications:
Display: 14-inch touch-screen
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7
Battery and charging speed: 60.7WhBattery + 65WExpress Charge
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
Weight: 1.36Kg Metal Body
Size: 320.6mm x 208.18mm x 14.9mm
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 14 ITL05 comes with a 14-inch touch-enabled display with an FHD+ screen resolution of 1920 x 1080-pixel density. Edged with razor-thin bezels, the 14" display offers stunning clarity, colour, and detail, and 300 nits of brightness.
Optimized with machine-learning technologies, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 14 ITL05 offers ultra-responsive, intuitive performance in a remarkably thin and light laptop.
When fully charged, Lenovo claims the Lenovo Yoga Slim 14 ITL05 will run all day—for up to 14 hours. In addition, when you need a boost, switch to Intelligent Cooling mode, which is co-engineered with Intel, for an extra 15-20% battery life.
Alternatively, there’s the Rapid Charge Pro mode, which gets you back to 80% capacity within the hour. The 60.7Wh battery can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with standby mode or while powered off.
Moreover, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal memory storage you are guaranteed smooth computing and multitasking regardless of the workload.
There are many 14-inch laptops in the UAE market covering a gamut of budgets and use cases. While some can be happy with a system good enough for web surfing, others need a laptop than can handle tasks that are more intensive.
The HUAWEI MateBook however does have a bit of an edge with their Super Device ecosystem plus the Matebook 14 gives an overall better value with its 2K eye-comfort FullView display, 11th Gen Intel Core Processor for smooth and solid performance, Super Device features which offers futuristic ways to interconnect with multiple devices for seamless cross-device sharing and more!