The Galaxy Z Series will unfold your world like never before
Samsung has updated two of its iconic foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, ushering in a new era of mobile innovation.
Both devices are the world's first water-resistant (IPX8) foldable smartphones, allowing you to freely unfold your phone even when it's raining. Made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the back and cover screens are which can survive water drops up to 2M and has 4X better scratch resistance.
The Galaxy Z Series is all about having form and function in one sleek package. The latest Samsung Galaxy foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, are the most durable Samsung Galaxy foldables yet, giving you peace of mind in any situation. They're protected by an Armor Aluminium Frame, which is comprised of extremely durable yet lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum.
Unfold new ways to capture and socialize with Galaxy Z Flip3
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is ready to make a fashion statement.
It's wonderfully crafted and comes in a variety of striking new colors to completely transform your look. It may be used to take selfies on its own and fits into any pocket or purse. We can say it's designed to be sophisticated.
A larger Cover Screen is included with Galaxy ZFlip3 5G. It's adaptable, and you can use it to make phone calls, check notifications, or even take a selfie from the Cover Screen when you don't have time to unfold! You can also add your favorite widgets or a new wallpaper to make it your own.
That's not all, you can also take your selfies to the next level using Flex Mode. Simply change the angle and move back if you want to take steady, hands-free selfies during birthday parties. With Dual Preview on the Cover Screen, you and your pals can double-check your pose so that everyone looks great in the first shot.
Flex Mode's brilliance extends to your night photos as well. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can stand on its own, allowing you to snap stable nighttime hyper-lapse images without the need for a heavy tripod!
Choose from Phantom Black, the new Cream, Green, or Lavender to express your personal style. And if you're looking for real show-stoppers, such as exclusive colours of White,Pink or Grey, you'll only discover them on Samsung.com
Unfold new ways to work and play with Galaxy Z Fold3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the thinnest and most pocketable Galaxy Fold yet, with big displays on both the inside and outside. It's a sleek 6.2-inch smartphone that can be held in one hand when folded. You've got a wide perspective that offers up new possibilities once it's unfolded. You can watch, work, and play like never before with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.
You have a workstation in your pocket with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and for the first time, the S Pen is now compatible with a foldable phone. The S Pen has a better grip and a retractable Pro tip, giving you greater power at your fingertips. As a result, whenever you put pen to glass, you can work smarter and more efficiently. You can watch a fashion show while turning your scribbles into actual artwork, or write down your notes while on a video conference, thanks to Flex Mode.
Best of all, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is designed to push multitasking to new heights. The new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G's innovative folding shape transforms it into a multitasking powerhouse. Imagine being able to stand your phone on its own, or splitting the large screen into three apps at once - texting your best friend, browsing for bags online, and watching your favorite show all at the same time.
It's incredible to witness the Galaxy Z Fold3 improve your productivity like a real PC while folding seamlessly into your palm. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is designed to provide an outstanding gaming experience. For all serious gamers, the gigantic 7.6-inch display is like a large playground.
The AMOLED 2X screen has a 120hz refresh rate and ultra-fast processors to eliminate lags when gaming. You'll also be able to lose yourself in your game world in no time thanks to the HyperFast 5G connectivity. So, you can finally say goodbye to lags.
Unfold amazing deals
Enjoy exclusive benefits when you get the latest Galaxy Z Series. Pre-order Galaxy Z Flip3 today and get free gifts worth up to Dh1,080, including 1-year Samsung Care+ accidental damage coverage and an eVoucher worth Dh550 to redeem a gift of your choice! With Galaxy Z Fold3, you'll get a free Flip cover with Pen, 1-year Samsung Care+ and an eVoucher worth Dh734 to select your free wearables or accessories on samsung.com - all worth Dh1,603!
That's not all - you can also save up to Dh3,200 when you trade in up to 3 old devices, including those with cracked screens, for the latest Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. And now, you can even get instant cash when you trade in right at your doorstep.
The time is now. Don't miss out on this limited time offer, only until 9th September! Unfold your world with the new Galaxy Z Series.
