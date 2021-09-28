- EVENTS
The Best OLED laptops that you can buy in the UAE in 2021
The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED is one of the top OLED laptops you can get in the UAE now.
Laptops have come a long way with how they look. Besides the usual factors of consideration of performance like a processor or graphics card, the display is what ultimately brings your attention to and it’s the one component of any display that you’ll look at.
OLED panels bring out the best blacks and brings out colours in a way that’s not just vibrant but also amplifies the brightness giving you an overall better visual quality in what you’re looking at. In addition, OLED displays can also turn off black pixels in dark mode enabled screens which allow for better battery life.
However, OLED displays come with a certain premium for offering a richer display. In 2021, that’s no longer the case as there are a few manufacturers, much like Asus, that are bringing affordable OLED laptops with quality guarantee to the masses.
Here’s a quick comparison on the OLED displays that you can get and why Asus Vivobook 15 OLED is the top choice among all.
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (K513)
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED laptops are powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processor with up to 16 GB of memory, and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 discrete graphics and weighs under 2kgs.
The display offers an ultrawide color gamut of 100 per cent DCI-P3, which is widely used in the motion picture industry, and features slim bezels that maximize the screen space while reducing the laptop's footprint.
Asus OLED panels are calibrated with PANTONE® validation to accurately reproduce colors in a 3D color volume — showing what the panel would reproduce at 100 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut regardless of brightness level.
Vivobook 15 OLED's display also manages the blue-light ratio to reduce potentially harmful emissions by up to 70 per cent. With reduced emissions of harmful blue light along with flicker-free visuals, TÜV Rheinland certification ensures the displays offer a high standard of eye care. So they're comfortable to use even for long periods.
The laptops also feature Asus Intelligent Performance Technology, which works with the 11th Gen Intel processors to intelligently boost performance while simultaneously optimizing battery life and ensuring cool, quiet operation.
At AED 3,199 with Intel Core i5 CPU, Asus have made the Vivobook 15 OLED a certifiable buy purely because of what it offers and that’s getting an OLED display at an affordable price along with some strong internals.
HP Spectre x360 14
The HP Spectre x360 15 has a great screen, a 4K AMOLED, UHD touch screen and a six-core Intel Core i7 “Comet Lake” H-series processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX-class GPU. It’s got thin bezels and low carry weight make this laptop a great contender for an OLED display laptop.
However, to account for all of those fancy internals and screen, battery life does vary and you’ll find yourself looking to get more extensions on account of the Spectre having only one USB-A port. The convertible aspect of the laptop allows you to enjoy your content in tablet form.
At AED 6,259, the HP Spectre X360 15 is a luxury buy, the kind of laptop that’s great but costs a big premium to acquire.
Dell XPS 15
The 2021 Dell XPS 15 sees an OLED refresh in 2021. The base model comes with an OLED FHD+ display along with a Core i5-11400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and UHD graphics.
Dell has positioned the XPS 15 to be a workhorse laptop and for people who need intensive graphics and a near colour accurate display to work with. The OLED display serves that purpose. There are however certain things to consider. The XPS 15 has a lower battery life which is something to consider if you’re looking at portability.
While the Dell XPS 15 is as pleasant to look at as it is to work with, there are some obvious cutbacks. There isn’t a USB-A port but it does have three USB-C ports, an SD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack.
It’s also extremely expensive. Starting at AED 9,000+ it’s an absolute premium product that brings out the best but can be a massive money sink.
Making OLEDs within reach
There’s now a new wave of OLEDs that are getting more and more affordable and within the reach of the consumer. However, Asus in particular have made laptops across different price segments and have brought out their OLED displays on their popular yet affordable Vivobook series that bring out strong internals on top of an overall performance package.
They build laptops that users don’t have to worry about the little things, like the number of ports, how the laptop will be cooled and if they can purchase one within their price range. With the combination of the Zenbook series, the Vivobook, is a great starter laptop for someone who values their visuals.
For more information please visit : https://bit.ly/3izx9Cf
