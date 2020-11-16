Partner content by KT Engage
The all-new power-packed Xiaomi’s Mi 10T series
Welcome to Xiaomi’s Mi 10T series -- a top-notch dream duo of power-packed, super-creative, highly functional 5G smartphones for non-stop work, best gaming experience, photographic and visual mastery, and of course, everyday use!
Global tech leader Xiaomi’s Mi 10T -- available in the UAE for pre-order from November 16th -- and the Mi 10T Pro -- launching in December -- are a double treat of ultra-tech power performance and creativity, with striking cameras, AdaptiveSync display, beast processor, and a long-lasting battery.
So, if you are a tech fanatic, an urban elite, a creative genius, or a social media enthusiast, the Mi 10T series is just for you. Priding itself on unmatched specifications that promises to take technology to the next level, the Mi 10T series power your creativity by pushing its boundaries and delivering top-notch experiences for everyone, from working professionals to streaming enthusiasts, from mobile gamers to creative visual artists.
So, what’s the deal? And why are Mi 10T and 10T Pro power-phones to die for...
Ultra-high-resolution legacy
Debuting the world’s first108MP main camera, the only 108MP in a pocket-friendly price range, Xiaomi sports countless photographic software innovations. While Mi 10T offers an impressive 64MP main camera, Mi 10T Pro continues the brand’s ultra-high-resolution legacy with OIS and 8K video support. And that’s not all -- both Mi 10T and 10T Pro offer a triple camera setup with a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera, and 5MP macro camera, equipping it to capture your special moments. And with a 20MP front camera, you can get that perfect selfie and look your very best while video-calling your loved ones!
Let’s get into the fun bit…
- Dynamic photography
If photography is what keeps your pulse beating, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro is perfect for your creative lens. Flaunting new and dynamic photo software features, with six standalone long exposure modes, you can now capture artsy shots from a moving crowd, focusing on your subject while blurring background surroundings. You can even opt for Star Trails to create a swirling starry sky effect. And yes, Photo Clones can even capture four of you in a single shot! Plus, the Timed Burst feature offers endless fun, allowing you to set up photos with a time gap. You can even convert them into videos! And to bring the desired mood to life, you can use gorgeous photo filters -- colour focus, cyberpunk, gold vibes, and black ice!
- Irresistibly compelling videos
Get your creative hats on with Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro’s exciting new video features! While the Video Clones feature enables you to capture ‘two selves’ in one video, the Dual Video can record from the device’s front and back cameras simultaneously, making it perfect for capturing surprise reactions. Finally, the Time-Lapse selfie video lets you create a fast-forward effect for more engaging vlogs.
Better screen, higher refresh rate, smarter display
With an industry-leading 144Hz refresh rate to boot, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro feature one of the best flat displays available in any smartphone today. While high refresh rate displays often fall victim to high power consumption and inconsistent frame rates, Xiaomi’s AdaptiveSync display automatically matches the content’s frame rate.
Hence, from enjoying your favourite movie at 48Hz to watching TV series at 50Hz, from streaming videos at 30Hz or 60Hz to scrolling social media feeds, or gaming at up to 144Hz, the smart display guarantees an incredibly effortless experience and optimum battery usage. And with Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology, the devices insert more frames to make your videos smoother and better for perfect viewing adventures.
With a P3 colour gamut and TrueColor, the display offers extremely wide range and accurate colours. Reading mode 3.0 simulates a paper texture to protect your eyes, while Sunlight display 3.0 automatically enhances contrast and adjusts dynamic colour saturation outdoors. With a 360° ambient light sensor built in, the screen can intelligently adjust brightness -- even in backlit conditions.
Power your creative genius and get set on your game
Anchored by the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro offer extreme power efficiency, performance, and 5G connectivity. In fact, Xiaomi packs in a wide range of 5G bands, ensuring compatibility with more networks in more locations than before.
You can also experience desktop-level gaming -- thanks to the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 650 GPU. Together with UFS3.1 and LPDDR5, the devices tout the industry-leading smartphone ROM and RAM that are available in the market today. Hence, with WiFi 6, dual speakers, X-axis linear vibration motor and 3D recording, the Mi 10T series are definitely up for grabs!
Long lasting charge keeps your device fuelled up all day
Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro boast one of Xiaomi’s biggest star series batteries -- a massive 5,000mAh (typ). With battery power optimisation technology baked in, the smartphones release more power for longer battery life. So, when a juice up is needed, you won’t miss a beat -- thanks to MMT (Middle middle tab) technology, wherein electric current enters in the middle of the battery, while two parallel routes charge simultaneously at a relatively constant speed. Add to this an exceptionally fast and uniquely designed 33W wired Mi Fast Charge process -- made even more convenient by the included 33W charger.
Complete value for money
The Mi 10T series packs in everything -- 5G, Snapdragon 865 SoC, industry-leading 144Hz refresh rate to boot, AdaptiveSync display, 108MP main camera, and significant battery life. These stylish smartphone-duos are definitely a dream deal in themselves, offering the best value that your money can buy.
With pre-orders beginning from November 16, 2020, onwards, the Mi 10T 8/128GB will be available at AED1,799 in all retail channels, including Amazon, Noon, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarkets, Sharaf DG, Nesto, Jackys, Etisalat and Mi stores. The Mi 10T Pro will be available from December 2020 onwards at AED1,899.
So, all those tech addicts, urban elites, creative geniuses, and social media enthusiasts, do not miss out on your chance to grab these sleek and stylish Mi 10T power-phones that actually come with an anti-bacterial phone case, eliminating up to 99 per cent bacteria, and in elegant colours of Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver for the prized Mi 10T, while an additional Aurora Blue for the Mi 10T Pro.
Mi Watch: Empower an active life
Xiaomi’s very first smartwatch model -- Mi Watch -- is a brand-new addition to Xiaomi’s wearable product line-up. Crafted to empower active lifestyles of all kinds, Mi Watch features a 1.39” bright AMOLED panel and a dedicated sports button on the side.
You get instant access to a smorgasbord of 117 exercise modes. To comprehensively oversight your well-being, it even packs six different sensors and GPS to offer key health metrics and environmental data, including, heart rate, blood oxygen level, and air pressure.
The device is ultra-light and long lasting -- perfect for your continuous everyday use. With just two hours of charging, it offers an outstanding 16 days of battery life. Additionally, Mi Watch supports an array of features including over 100 watch faces, camera remote function, native emojis on notifications, voice control, and more.
Starting at a retail price of AED479. Mi Watch will be available for purchase from December 2020 onwards.
Xiaomi also announced the launch of the Mi electric Scooters Pro 2 and 1S, priced at AED1,699 and AED2,099 respectively, available across retail channels. with pre-orders beginning from November 16, 2020, onwards
