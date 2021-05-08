- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
The ads Facebook doesn't want users to see
String of ads put out by messaging platform meant to show hyper-specific data Facebook collects on users.
Signal, a privacy-positive messaging platform, has claimed that Facebook banned them from showing ads that exposed how much data Facebook collected on its users.
In a blog post entitled “The Instagram Ads Facebook Won’t Show You”, Signal claimed that Facebook banned them from their ad platform for the series of ads they planned to run that exposed hyper-specific data Facebook and Instagram collected on its users.
These Signal ads are amazing. Facebook banned them for being a little bit too relevant. https://t.co/q9D4VKqPt9 pic.twitter.com/NEBgqW40I8— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) May 4, 2021
"The ad would simply display some of the information collected about the viewer which the advertising platform uses. Facebook was not into that idea," said the company in the blog post.
Alex Kantrowitz, the founder of the newsletter Big Technology, shared a response from Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborne, who dismissed the claim as a “stunt by Signal.”
Facebook’s response: pic.twitter.com/xhPTVfmLBQ— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) May 5, 2021
Signal quickly countered Facebook’s response, sharing screenshots that asserted that they did in fact try to run the ads.
Signal's response: https://t.co/FAdZdcpgSA— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) May 5, 2021
Facebook countered the claim again, saying the screenshots were not recent.
Facebook responds again. I’ve now invited both parties to come on @BigTechnology Pod to talk it out. pic.twitter.com/9iAGtM8Szt— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) May 5, 2021
"These screenshots are from early March, when the ad account was briefly disabled for a few days due to an unrelated payments issue," Osborne tweeted.
"The ads themselves were never rejected as they were never set by Signal to run," he added.
Kantrowitz, along with many netizens, came to the conclusion that they needed more conclusive proof from Signal to back up its claims.
I’d like to see some more conclusive proof from Signal backing up its claims. Fwiw. pic.twitter.com/kFN6E5TsbZ— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) May 5, 2021
Facebook has a previous history of questionable user data handling. Facebook hit the headlines after several media reports emerged alleging that a data-mining firm called Cambridge Analytica acquired private data harvested from more than 50 million Facebook users to support Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election campaign.
-
Technology
The ads Facebook doesn't want users to see
String of ads put out by messaging platform meant to show hyper-... READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline on privacy policy
The app will, however, put out persistent reminders, and users who... READ MORE
-
Technology
Twitter unveils new cash tip option for users to...
The monetisation feature will allow users to send cash tips to their... READ MORE
-
Americas
Twitter suspends accounts skirting Trump ban
Twitter accounts with names playing on Trump themes and seeking to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid rule for Filipinos flying home from UAE
New testing and quarantine rules for all international arrivals were... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus...
Measures necessitated by extremely dangerous situation created in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Nearly 9,000 patients receive telemedicine ...
It also provided a free drug delivery service to over 2,000 patients... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr 2021: First day officially declared...
The announcement was made after consulting with local and global... READ MORE