Telegram finally adds group video calling option
Voice chats in any group on the platform can be turned into video calls by tapping camera icon.
Messaging chat app Telegram has finally added a group video chat option to its mobile and desktop apps. This was something the platform had promised was coming back in April 2020.
According to The Verge, Voice chats in any group on the platform can be turned into video calls by tapping the camera icon to turn on your device’s video. Telegram says an unlimited number of users can participate in an audio call, but group video calls will be limited to the first 30 people who join a voice chat.
The company plans to increase that limit “soon,” it said in its announcement. Users can also share their screens during a video call.
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said in January that the company had reached 500 million active users, many of whom came to the platform after the Facebook-owned rival chat platform WhatsApp bungled the introduction of a new privacy policy.
Still, Telegram’s introduction of group video calls lags the competition; WhatsApp, which had 2 billion users as of February, added group video and voice calling back in 2018.
Along with the long-awaited group video calls, Telegram has added several other new features, including improved noise suppression, and animated backgrounds.
As per The Verge, users on Telegram’s iOS or Android apps can choose from several default options or create their own animated backgrounds. (ANI)
-
Technology
Apple Watch ECG gets green light in China
The regulatory green light means Apple could launch the functionality ... READ MORE
-
Technology
Amazon restores services after multiple users...
About 1,700 users reported problems with Prime Video and more than... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple white paper details dark side of sideloading
Using apps from third-party sources means that these have not gone... READ MORE
-
Technology
Google to help journalists create their own...
Applications are now open to US residents for the 2021 Google News... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai takes Japanese envoy back to 1970
Though Nakajima’s house was close to Osaka, where Asia’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE hits 15 million vaccine doses, leads world...
As many as 103,196 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours. READ MORE
-
Business
Indian economy expected to rebound stronger:...
Rating agencies continue to predict a double-digit growth for India... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights suspended until further...
The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa