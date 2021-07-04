- EVENTS
Tablet showdown: Here are 2021’s best tablets in the UAE
Here are our top picks for the best tablets of 2021 in the UAE.
Tablets have now become an essential tool for daily tasks whether it's for home or office. While working on a laptop is a still a preferred option, tablets are now powerful enough to offer the same capabilities. This includes writing documents, sending emails or even creating illustrations that would sometimes require extra equipment.
Today, users are spoiled with a variety of choices for tablets that range from simple small-screen devices to high-end ones that are as big as a full-sized laptop. The choices are confusing, but worry not as we round up some of the best tablets that you can buy right now.
12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro
Spec Roundup:
Screen Size: 12.9-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) 60Hz
CPU: Kirin 9000E + 8GB RAM
OS: HarmonyOS 2.0
Storage: 128GB/256GB (expandable)
Camera: 13 MP + 8MP (rear), 8 MP (front)
The 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro is a part of the Super Device - Smart Office experience, allowing users to have an interconnected experience that allows them to multitask like never before. Under the Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration, three modes can be used: Mirror, Extend and Collaborate.
The 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro brings the power of HarmonyOS 2.0 in a slim and sleek form factor. Redefining the future of performance, the Kirin 9000E 5nm SoC that runs inside allows the tablet to process massive amounts of data. With a core clock speed of 3.15GHz, the octa-core CPU not just brings improved performance but also power efficiency.
Along with that, the 22-core Mali-G78 GPU brings heightened image processing that brings the best games to life. The NPU also pushes AI processing to new heights using its 'big + tiny' core architectures and applies it to a wide range of functions.
The MatePad Pro's incredible 12.6-inch 2K AMOLED FullView Display has a 90% screen-t-body ratio, the world's highest among all tablets currently available in the market. A 10.8-inch version is also available, and brings incredible colour accuracy that's perfect for professionals looking to use it as a portable monitor. Aside from the 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and DCI-P3 colour gamut, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro is also the first tablet to receive the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 2.0 Certification.
The tablet also features eight speakers tuned by Harman Kardon with four tweeters and four woofers that allow the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro to produce exceptional sounds with the right balance of treble and bass. Huawei has worked closely with Harman Kardon to finely tune the sound output on the tablet, where it was calibrated and optimised for pro level sound quality.
Pros:
- Huawei Super Device Smart office experience
- New PC and Tablet multi-screen collaboration
Cons:
- Refresh rate only at 60Hz
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021)
Spec Roundup:
Screen Size: 12.9-inch (2048 x 2732 pixels) 120Hz
CPU: Apple M1 + 8GB/16GB RAM
OS: iPadOS 14
Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB
Camera: 12 MP + 10 MP (rear), 12 MP (front)
Apple's latest iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) now comes supercharged with the M1 chip that previously debuted on the Mac lineup. The 8-core CPU design brings up to 2x faster CPU compared to the A12Z Bionic chip present on the 2020 variant. There's also a 8-core GPU for console-quality graphics and a 16-core Neural Engine that handles all the AI processes.
It also features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a new mini-LED design that uses over 10,000 LEDs across the back of the display that can help pridce up to 1600 nits of peak full-screen brightness. It also suports a 120Hz ProMotion display for a smoother browsing expereince, as well as 5G, a first on the iPad line. Running on iOS 14, the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) will also be upgradable to iOS 15 when it launches this fall.
The price may be on the premium side, but Apple has proven that its ecosystem provides the best products and services for productivity and entertainment - if you can afford it.
Pros:
- M1 chip delivers top tier performance
- Liquid Retina XDR display
Cons:
- Same design as previous generations
- iPadOS feels underpowered in relation to its hardware
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
Spec Roundup:
Screen Size: 12.4-inch (2048 x 2732 pixels) 120Hz
CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus + 6GB/8GB RAM
OS: Android 10
Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB
Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP (rear), 8 MP (front)
This 5G-enabled tablet brings the power of the Snapdragon 865 Plus prcoessor to deliver a seamless performance that's boosted by the updated S Pen accessory. It features a 12.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that brings ultra-vivid colours even when viewed under direct sunlight. Much like its smartphones, the tablet runs on Samsung's One UI that brings various customisations.
Aside from the in-display fingerprint reader, the tablet also features AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive listening experience. An optional expanded keyboard is also avialable to keep you productive, as well as storage options of up to 1TB. As with all Samsung devices, the Galaxy Tab 7+ also runs on OneUI 3.1 and will be upgradable to Android 11 when it launches. Much like other brands, the Galaxy Tab S7+ works well if you have the entire suite of Galaxy devices.
Pros:
- Amazing screen
- Top of the line design
Cons:
- Speaker quality does not justify the price
- System starts to slow down when used for a certain amount of time
Microsoft Surface Book 3
Spec Roundup:
Screen Size: 15.6-inch (3240 x 2160 pixels)
CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 + Up to 32GB RAM
OS: Windows 10
Storage: Up to 512GB
Camera: n/a
Microsoft's own Surface Book 3 brings the best of both worlds: a tablet and notebook that can depending on your requirement. While it is primarily a laptop, the detachable keyboard means that it can also function as a tablet when needed. Of course it runs on Windows 10, automatically making it compatible with nearly every program available.
Specs-wise, the Surface Book 3 features up to an Intel Core i7 processor with up to 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. Surface screens have always looked the best, and the Surface Book 3's display doesn't disssapoint. You're getting a gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K PixelSense screen that displays colours with briliant accuracy. While the price won't be for everyone, the Surface Book 3 brings the best of Microsoft's technologies in one simple covertible 2-in-1.
Pros:
- PixelSense display is one of the best in the market
- Great keyboard
Cons:
- Speakers could be better
- Limited app selection when compared to Android apps
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro
Spec Roundup:
Screen Size: 11.5-inch (1600 x 2560 pixels)
CPU: Snapdragon 730G + Up to 4GB/6GB RAM
OS: Android 10
Storage: Up to 128GB
Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP (rear), 8 MP + 8 MP (front)
Lenovo may not be on the top of the list when it comes to tablets, but its latest line has proven that they have got what it takes to deliver a portable computing experience that is at par with other popular models. Enter the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro that features an awesome 11.5-inch 1600 x 2560 OLED display that also supports HDR10. As you all know with OLED displays, it easily triumphs all other other display technologies avaialble, giving you darker blacks and brighter whites especially when viewing HDR content.
The tablet doesn't just win on visuals, but also on audio as well. It features four powerful speakers enclosed in a premium-looking metal shell that definitely feels premium. While the built-in cameras could be better, the Tab P11 Pro brings some of the best battery life we've seen on a tablet, making this a perfect comapnion to your everyday tasks.
Pros:
- Top-notch OLED display
- Great-sounding speakers
Cons:
- Stylus performance is hit and miss
- Weak cameras
Amazon Fire HD 10
Spec Roundup:
Screen Size: 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels)
CPU: Mediatek Helio P60T + 3GB RAM
OS: Fire OS 7
Storage: Up to 64GB
Camera: 5 MP (rear), 2 MP (front)
While Amazon's line of tablet usually fall on the budget range, its latest Fire HD 10 now brings it up to par with current tablet standards. The latest generation of the Fire HD 10 tablet offers a pretty standard design, but its available in different colours that should suit anyone's liking. The most welcome addition to this tablet is the USB-C port, which then makes it automtically compatible with a plethora of accessories.
The tablet's 10-inch screen has a 1080p resolution, which is perfect for watching Netflix or Amazon Video streams that offer great viewing angles. There's an octa-core CPU sinde, which Amazon says is 30% faster than the previous generation. True to that statement, navigating the menus is quick, smooth and lag-free.
Just like the rest of their tablet line, the Fire HD 10 runs on Android-based Amazon's Fire OS that brings its own App Store and services. The only quip is that you won't have access to Google apps and services, though you have to note that the Fire HD 10 is made primarily to consume content provided by Amazon.
Pros:
- Great battery life
- Decent display
Cons:
- No Google apps or services available
- Limited to Amazon's ecosystem
Making the final choice comes down to the user and their preferences. A variety of factors that include specifications, screen size and of course price will be the ultimate deciding reasons on what your next tablet should be. This also means that the best tablet will vary from one user to another, so read through the details and check which features will be beneficial in order for you to make the right choice.