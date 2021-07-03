Samsung flagship named 'best smartphone' at MWC awards

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G — first in S Series to support S Pen — is 'go-to choice for users

Samsung Electronics on Saturday announced that its Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G won the 'Best Smartphone' category at the Global Mobile Awards (Glomo Awards) during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021.

The annual Glomo Awards recognise the hardware, software and services that drive innovation across the mobile industry worldwide.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which features a professional-grade camera system and bright intelligent display, is the "go-to choice" for users. It is also the first device of the S Series to support the S Pen for advanced productivity.

The category judges said: “The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning Amoled display, best-in-class cameras and more – this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of 'Best Smartphone' in 2021.”

Also shortlisted in this category was the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which brought fan-favourite features of the flagship Galaxy S20 to even more users.

“We are honoured to have been recognised in such a competitive category at this year’s Glomo Awards. Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future,” said Stephanie Choi, senior vice-president and head of marketing of the mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics.

“As the user needs continue to grow so varied and dynamic, we are committed to leading the journey in developing devices that are loved by users across the globe.”

“Given the challenging circumstances we’ve all faced over the last 15 months, it’s more important than ever to come together to recognise the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry, as well as the positive impact this is making on the world around us," added John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA.

