ROG Launches the latest Zephyrus G15 with 165hz WQHD display
The updated ROG gaming laptop with slimmer size and stronger performance
The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the highly expected new ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 gaming notebook that brings unprecedented power to an ultraslim 15-inch form factor, is available exclusively through Amazon in the UAE.
Power meets portability in the versatile ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503, which puts premium GeForce RTXT 3060 GPU and AMD RyzenT 7 5800HS CPU in an ultra-slim 1.9kg chassis. For any gameplay, a high-res WQHD 165Hz/3ms panel offers smooth, detailed visuals, while Pantone® validation and 100% DCI-P3 coverage ensure rich and accurate color.
Compared to the previous generation, the 2021 G15 has a higher battery capacity, a more efficient cooling system with liquid metal cooling technology, and Two-way AI noise-canceling for making any heavy workload activities a breeze.
Key Points
- Amazing power combination: Features the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series 8-core CPU and Nvidia RTX 30 series GPU
- Rich details in any gameplays: WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution with blazingly fast 165Hz/3ms panels allows users to optimize for fast-paced gaming and content creation
- Sleek and Streamlined: Compact and portable at only 19.9mm thin and 1.9kg, without compromising performance
Game, Create, and Beyond
Built by cutting-edge 7nm technology, the AMD RyzenT 7 5800HS CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads that can run on up to 35W of sustained power when the GPU is active and 54W on their own to tackle heavy-duty workloads. While NVIDIA®'s latest GPUs offer reliable frame rates for popular games, featuring a GeForce RTXT 3060 with overclocking boost, and with another 20W available from Dynamic Boost. Built on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, these GPUs combine new streaming multiprocessors with enhanced RT and Tensor cores to enable the most realistic ray-traced graphics and advanced AI features, experiencing dependably smooth performance for esports, AAA games, and everything in between.
Spend more time doing and less time loading with up to 2 NVMe PCIe® SSDs. Dual M.2 slots connect directly to the CPU for maximum performance, and they're loaded with up to 1TB of storage for your growing games library and creative portfolio.
Rich details in any gameplays
ROG Zephyrus G15 comes with a WQHD panel which makes virtual worlds more captivating. Over 3.5 million pixels enable smooth color gradients and rounded curves. With Adaptive-Sync, the refresh rate of the display synchronizes with the GPU's frame rate to eliminate visual tearing, minimize stuttering, and reduce input lag. It enables the gameplay experience to be more vivid and natural. The latest G15 not only focuses on motions but is also dedicated to offering a wide color gamut by complete DCI-P3 coverage with Pantone® Validated accurate color guarantee. This level of color accuracy allows artists, designers, and content creators to do professional work and enjoy richer gaming visuals all on the same machine. The online experiences will become more engaging with lifelike colors and detail, from gaming to videos.
Sleek and Light
For the new Zephyrus G15, the footprint is 5% smaller than the previous generation. The streamlined new design enables an 85% screen-to-body ratio with super slim bezels that make gameplay more immersive. The body is not only lighter. There is an additional high-capacity 90Wh battery, meaning less time tethered to outlets and more time spent where you want to be. Type-C charging support extends its life even further, letting you top off with portable power packs to stay productive anywhere.
The reinforced metal lid of Zephyrus G15 is precision cut with a dot matrix design that adds a subtle shimmering effect from prismatic film beneath. With thoughtful conveniences like a 180° ErgoLift hinge for more flexible viewing, you can carry it everywhere and stay stylish with a wear-resistant coating that keeps the surfaces looking sleek every day.
A powerhouse with optimal gaming experiences
ROG's Intelligent Cooling philosophy mixes the right features and system settings to ensure the best experience for each chassis and component. For the Zephyrus G15, a self-cleaning thermal module clears dust to improve stability, while dual Arc Flow fans spin redesigned blades to generate impressive airflow with minimal noise. The two-way noise-canceling technology removes unwanted sound from upstream and downstream feeds and clarifies audio from both your mic and your teammates' mics. The six speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology enhances spatial immersion with more nuanced, layered sound effects that can be further optimized for improved loudness and clarity. All the elements above from the latest version of Zephyrus G15 put gamers in the center of all the actions.
Availability & Pricing
The ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 will be available online from April 29th in Amazon UAE at AED 6,999.