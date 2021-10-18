Pakistan's ICT companies have a lot to offer the UAE and Mena region

Pakistan’s ICT companies have a lot to offer businesses across the UAE and Mena region, and are fertile ground for investments, officials said at the Gitex Technology Week 2021 exhibition.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the Pakistan Pavilion at the technology fair, Syed Aminul Haque, Pakistan’s federal minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, said that it was important for Pakistani companies to participate at events such as Gitex to showcase their portfolio of products and services that are geared towards meeting the needs of the IT market in the region.

“There is a clear shift towards digitalisation, and this has created just as many challenges as opportunities,” he said. “We believe that Pakistan’s IT sector is well equipped to tackle the challenges of the hour. There is a wealth of talent in the country and new business models that are primed for growth. We encourage companies to take this chance to meet with these innovative firms at Gitex, to learn more about them, and explore opportunities for investment.”

He also highlighted how digital transformation has accelerated across various industries, making such investments in IT infrastructure critical to the success of economies. “Pakistan’s IT exports have been on a steady upward trend, which we hope to see accelerate in the coming years. Last year, these exports stood at $1.4 billion, and this year, we have already logged in $2.1 billion in IT exports. In keeping with this momentum, we have set an ambitious target of $3.5 billion for next year, which is almost a 70 per cent increase.”

He also expressed his confidence in meeting this target with the successful collaboration of various entities across both the public and private sectors. “Partnerships and collaborations are going to be a key factor in creating an ecosystem, where these IT companies and innovation can flourish. This, coupled, with our new and favourable economic policies, will attract investment from overseas.”

Adeem Khan, trade and investment counsellor, Consulate General of Pakistan, also shed light on Pakistan’s participation at Gitex this year. “There are over 25 Pakistani companies taking part at this year’s event, which are spread out across different floors. Most of them already have a presence in the UAE, but there are several that are exhibiting here for the first time as well. We also have a very large participation at this year’s Gitex Future Stars, which is indicative of the innovation and future-forward thinking of the country’s talent.”

Khan noted that the increased participation of Pakistani companies at the event is happening in tandem with the digitalisation drive that has swept across the nation under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership. “There are several initiatives that have been launched under the Digital Pakistan platform, which are already logging in very good results. The establishment of the Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) as a dedicated authority will also send out a strong message that Pakistan is ready for investments in the IT sphere.”

