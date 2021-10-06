- EVENTS
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Review
OPPO as a company has always pushed mobile engineering into the next frontier. Their overall strategy of putting premium offerings such as design, battery and camera into the range of affordability has got a lot of loyal fans to their devices. Their Reno6 flagship is now out and the Reno6 Pro 5G is filled to the brim with a lot of quality-of-life upgrades especially when it comes to their camera. Something that Oppo has excelled in for a while now. So, here’s what’s new.
Let’s take a closer look at the design and features in our hands-on review.
Design
The Reno6 Pro 5G is a slim 7.99mm device that weighs 188g. It keeps OPPO’s trademark Reno Glow design, and as mentioned before comes in two new colours which are Arctic Blue and Lunar Grey. The differences between the two colours are that the Arctic Blue features an improved OPPO Reno Glow effect while the Lunar Grey variant has a metallic silver finish. It’s really good to look at and has good grip at the back.
On the front, comes an AMOLED,90Hz panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes with HDR10+ and can go up to 800 nits of brightness so it does fairly well in harsh lighting scenarios especially outdoors and colours are rich and visually appealing especially if you’re watching Netflix.
Other than that, it has the standard volume control and power button on its side and a USB-C port as standard.
Performance
Oppo has released the Reno6 Pro with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G mobile platform with a Kryo 585 CPU, operating at up to 3.2GHz. It runs on 12 GB RAM which can be expanded using Oppo’s RAM expansion technology if you have the extra space for it that can boost with different RAM configurations that push the phone to more than 16GB with added storage memory. It comes in 128GB 8GB RAM and 256GB 12GB RAM configurations
The smartphone also has a large 4500mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, which can charge to 100 per cent in only 31 minutes and power optimization for daily usage. The supercharging has been Oppo’s biggest strength and here’s no exception.
As far as gaming goes, the Reno6 Pro has game filters which apply time filters on game scenes in various styles in real time. Qualcomm’s CPU really pushes the boundaries of midrange gaming and most users will find the performance to their liking.
Camera
Oppo has slotted in a 50MP AI quad-camera matrix on the back, a 32MP selfie camera at the front, a Sony IMX766 sensor, and OPPO’s AI capabilities. They’ve also put a cinematic bokeh flare effect on portrait mode for both videos and stills to give it a standout cinematic look to your content.
However, the 50 MP camera sensor is what needs to be talked about, it’s powered by a Sony IMX766 sensor. It works well in situations particularly to reducing the ghosting effect and motion blur that happens with HDR.
Focus tracking is solid and you can see a lot of vloggers use this phone with the 32 MP front camera. The AI also tracks a library of things that are commonly filmed besides faces, like pets and the sky. You’ll notice little things especially when filming on macro mode, while it does work in this instance for the leaf, it only goes to show that Oppo’s AI will pretty much optimize scenes for you in varying situations.
You can also do this on your own if you prefer as a result, Oppo’s camera tech continues to impress.
Verdict
All in all, the Reno6 Pro 5G gives exactly what it’s expected of the device at the price point it’s offered. Gaming is an absolute pleasure on this device and video recording holds out on its own. Overall, Oppo has given a worthy offering. It retails at a price of AED 2,999 and is available now.
The Reno6 series is now available for purchase from September 15th, 2021 across OPPO’s e-commerce regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf at a retail price of AED 2,999
