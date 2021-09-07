- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: Hey, Good Lookin'
With a sleek design and phenomenal camera, OPPO’s latest smartphone is packed with modern user-friendly features
OPPO is back with the Reno6 Series
OPPO’s latest Reno6 Series just hit the market, featuring MediaTek’s most powerful chipset to date and even better cameras, and you won’t want to miss the hero Reno6 Pro 5G smartphone. With this launch, OPPO brings a whole new world of features to the palm of your hand.
Content creators, gamers, videographers, and photographers – rejoice! OPPO has upped its game, and you’re going to want to see what the global technology leader has got in store for you.
The Reno6 Series will be bought to life through the eyes of football superstar and OPPO Brand Ambassador Mohammed Salah in OPPO’s upcoming commercial: ‘Every Emotion in Portrait’.
Capture the moment with superior AI Portrait Video
An expert in AI Portrait Videos, the Reno6 Pro 5G creates an elevated sensory experience with a cinematic effect that enables users to record professional-level, artistic videos without missing a moment, memory, or single emotion.
Thanks to the mighty 50MP AI quad-camera setup, the Sony IMX766 Sensor and OPPO’s superior AI capabilities, the Reno6 Pro 5G comes packed with innovative photography and video features. With the upgraded AI Highlight Video and Flash Snapshot and new Bokeh Flare Portrait Video to add DSLR-like cinematic bokeh flare effects in portrait videos, the best-ever video is only one step away.
Powered by OPPO’s over-10-million portrait dataset and AI algorithms, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video delivers real-time video processing to film portrait videos with bokeh light spots on the background, all while ensuring that the subject remains in focus and bright-hued. Available on both the front and rear cameras, this dreamlike bokeh lighting effect can be applied to videos with just one click. Focus Tracking gives users enhanced video auto-focusing capabilities as the camera can identify the main subject and automatically track it, steadily and consistently.
The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G features a large, high-resolution sensor: the 1/1.56”, 50-megapixels camera sensor allows for more light capture and clearer night-time shots. Plus, the All-Pixel Omni Focus allows for a faster, more accurate focus; DOL-HDR technique heightens a picture’s dynamic range; AI Highlight Video enables exceptional video quality by automatically applying tailored algorithms based on detected light conditions, for both the front and rear cameras; and more.
Let’s talk functionality
The Reno6 Pro 5G comes with cutting-edge technologies, including an IMX766 sensor co-developed by OPPO and Sony, a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 Mobile Platform, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, an elevated OPPO Reno Glow design, and ColorOS11.3, giving users a trendsetting smartphone with an unbeatable experience.
The device’s top-end hardware foundation consists of a 90Hz (upto180 Hz touch sampling rat) 3D curved Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870, 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM configuration and a Multi-Cooling System. The Ultra-large Vapor Chamber covers 32% of the Reno6 Pro 5G’s phone area, including the SoC, Modem, RAM, ROM, and
most of the battery and provides users with the ultimate cooling solution while maintaining an ultra-thin design. Users can charge the Reno6 Pro 5G’s 4500mAh battery up to 100% in as little as 31 minutes – and it won’t heat up.
As for the ground-breaking display, the Reno6 Pro 5G is paired with two sensors to detect ambient light (the colour temperature sensor and another hidden light sensor under the display) on both the front and back of the phone to enable 360-degree sensing. As a result, the accuracy of auto-brightness will make for a comfortable, vision-friendly viewing experience.
For an all-round experience, the customised ColorOS11.3 display is perfect for more day-to-day efficiency – it is easy to use and provides plenty of creative inspiration for ‘wow’ moments. The High Sensitivity 6.5” AMOLED Display boasts a 90Hz Refresh Rate, 2400X1080 FHD + Resolution, 92.1% Screen-to-Body Ratio, a certified SGS Eye Care Display, and – check this out – is Netflix HD & HDR and Amazon Prime Video HD & HDR-certified. Time to pull a marathon…
Likes-worthy photos at every click
Ready for a close-up? Far or near, a photo will always come out as it should; the Reno6 Pro 5G features a mighty 50MP AI Quad Camera matrix on the back of the device and a 32MP Selfie Camera. What makes the setup so unique is the ultra-powerful imaging sensor behind the main camera – Sony IMX766. The large 1/1.56” sensor features DOL-HDR technology, All-Pixel Omni Focus, and much more, to consistently produce high-quality images.
For photography, the Flash Snapshot on the Reno6 Pro 5G enables users to capture clear shots of moving subjects or take quick-capture photos, improving the hit rate by over 17.7%. Having perfectly shot each photo, the Reno6 Pro 5G also provides creative post-production tools such as AI Palette, which can turn your images into likes-worthy snaps with one click.
One of the most useful features in the new Reno6 Pro 5G is the AI Palette – think having a whole post-processing team hidden inside your phone. If you come across photo styles you like while browsing images online, AI Palette can easily copy their style with just one click, giving you instant access to the freshest looks and edits.
Slim, lightweight, and glowing
The Reno6 Pro 5G is comfortable to hold – no balancing acts required. Even with the large 4500mAh battery on board, the smartphone is just 7.99mm thick and weighs about 188g.
Both the Arctic Blue and the Lunar Grey versions of the Reno6 Pro 5G shimmer with a stunning OPPO Reno Glow. Inspired by snow, the Reno6 Pro 5G in Arctic Blue showcases an all-new visual effect that resembles thousands of tiny snowflakes embedded in glass on the back of the phone. In Lunar Grey, the phone glistens with a translucent, pure metallic silver texture.
The Reno6 Pro 5G will be available to pre-order from September 7 and purchase from September 15, 2021 across OPPO’s regional websites and retail partner stores in the UAE and lower Gulf and is priced at AED 2,999.
For more information please visit : https://bit.ly/3DQbgqS
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.