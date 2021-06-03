- EVENTS
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is picture-perfect for photography lovers
OPPO smartphones have made their mark among camera lovers already, so when OPPO came out with one of their first 5G phones, it has to be worth checking out definitely. A sleek design, AI-powered camera technology and a solid Qualcomm chipset to boot: this one is a winner in the mid-level price range making it a powerful tool for content creators, photography enthusiasts and even millennial gaming enthusiasts.
While the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a genuine all-rounder, the photography enthusiasts have every reason to rejoice with this All-Scene Photography Expert.
Selfies n' candids
GenNext users will be happy to note the camera setup on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, which comprises a 32MP front camera for the selfies while the rear quad stack has a 16MP Ultra Wide-angle, 13MP Telephoto, 2MP Macro and an industry-first 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera to drive the shutterbugs crazy.
SOLOOP, the video editing application from OPPO is programmed for access from the camera and has updated features to create trending portrait videos. Users can add music, filters and templates with guides for making viral content. With 5G network connectivity, it is ideal for the millennial generation to post them to their pics on their social media handles with ease.
Lights, camera, action!
Thanks to the 1/1.56-inch large base of the main camera and the single 2.0µm large pixel, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G can present dynamic range still-images even in some dark environments and large light ratios, especially in low-light night environments. With the night mode on, it can significantly reduce the image noise and bring the purity and brightness of the samples up a few notches.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G establishes itself as the photography expert in any scenario with AI-powered features such as Highlight Video and Dual View that allow users to master every single moment. The Highlight Video uses Ultra Night and Live HDR algorithms to enhance quality in dim light and backlit scenes. The output display is HDR 10+ certified.
There is also the All-Pixel Omni Focus, in which every pixel is used in focusing on the image so you get more bang for your bucks. The result is a significantly superior video and photo shooting experience that provides consistent high-quality images with optimum brightness and sharp focus even in the most challenging of circumstances.
Popular choice
At 1.8 aperture levels and with the powerful 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, the multimedia experience - audio and video - can even get a cinematic feel. Popular Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali even shot a short film 'Eyes for You' all by itself with the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, showcasing the landmarks and lights of Dubai in all its splendour and doing full justice to the phone's capabilities.
This film portrays how this device's video-centric features help one take charge of their lives and become the new age content creator of their own life stories. One can shoot 4k videos up to 60 frames per second.
Talking about his experience shooting in Dubai, Ali said: "I was stunned by the video capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. The industry-first 'AI Highlight Video' feature helped me to shoot brilliant videos in all lighting conditions, without compromising on the quality of the shots. Even during low light conditions and while shooting in the dark, the smartphone helped in getting bright and crystal-clear videos."
Ali is not alone. Professional photographer Abdullah behind @Dubai.UAE.Dxb account on Instagram sees the world through the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, leveraging its AI-powered features to master all types of scenes for best results.
Fast charge and convenient
Apart from its ultra-sleek form, the phone is just 7.99mm thin and weighs 184 grams in your hand, making it convenient for single-handed operations like clicking those high-res selfies while you focus on the tasks at hand. Complementing its 4,500mh battery is the 65W SuperVOOC flash charge that powers the phone from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes, so you're never out of juice for the impromptu photo walk.
Upgrading to Reno5 Pro 5G is also made very easy with OPPO's 'Clone Phone' feature that allows users to transfer data from any phone brand to the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G which adopts best-in-class encryption methods. The 'translation with Google Lens' feature within the OPPO's intuitive ColorOS 11.1, offering rich customisation and greater efficiency, allows users to view a Google translation of anything on the phone screen with a single convenient swipe.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.