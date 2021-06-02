- EVENTS
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will influence the world of social media
Creating a world of viral content and mastering the social media scene can prove challenging in an ever-competitive environment for amateurs to professional influencers alike. The arrival of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G to the UAE helps all to bring their A-game to the table with the best tools in the trade made available in the slim, sleek device.
With the regional launch of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, creating content will never be a tedious task with its solid camera setup, features using technology with intuitive artificial intelligence, and able hardware to boot. The phone is a genuine all-rounder - be it for content creators, photography enthusiasts, or gaming fans.
Content creation in GenNext era
With 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, millennials can record stunning, full HDR videos like a professional cameraman, edit them on the go, multi-task fast with a Qualcomm chipset, and even stream the content live.
The quad-camera setup comprises a 32MP front camera while the rear quad stack has a 16MP Ultra Wide-angle, 13MP Telephoto, 2MP Macro, and an industry-first standard 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera to drive the shutterbugs crazy.
For social media influencer Ayesha Zehi, the Reno5 Pro 5G's speedy performance - built on the solid hardware foundation of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform, helps her to achieve more every day.
The chipset uses four Cortex A77 cores and four smaller cortex A53 cores and is based on the seven-nanometer process. That's an impressive engine behind the HDR10+ certified display.
More power to Influencers, Reviewers, journalists...
On the software side, the new AI Highlight Video combines OPPO's Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to enhance quality in dim light and backlit scenes.
A new dual-view video enables both the front and rear cameras to work simultaneously, effortlessly stitching the shooter and the subject in the same video frame - ideal for vloggers. You get options such as circular, split, or rectangular floating screens for creative and engaging content for your social media. There is also a Live Tracking focus for moving objects so you can make the best action content.
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G series users get the in-built SOLOOP video editing application, accessible from the camera with one tap. The improvised SOLOOP now helps influencers add filters, music, or video templates. Videos can be shared instantly or edited into a short movie. There are guides to make those viral videos.
Users can also bring their creativity to the fore while using features such as Ultra Night video, Flash Snapshot, Night Portrait or AI Scene Enhancement modes. Users can customize phone-handling features and a dark mode to truly make the phone their own as per convenience.
More innovative features such as Flexdrop and Three-finger Translate with Google Lens significantly increase productivity. The latter allows users to view a Google translation of anything on the phone screen with a single convenient swipe.
Upgrading to Reno5 Pro 5G is also made very easy with OPPO's 'Clone Phone' feature that allows users to transfer all their data from any phone brand while adopting best-in-class encryption methods.
Popular choice
Offering an ultra-sleek form and imaginative design, the Reno5 Pro 5G phone has been precision-engineered to feature the upgraded OPPO Reno Glow process that delivers a matte, fingerprint-resistant finish on the glass back cover of the phone, while also making it shimmer like a million diamonds embedded into a moonlit ocean.
Apart from its ultra-sleek form with a 90Hz 3D curved display, the phone is just 7.99mm thin and weighs 184 grams in your hand, making it convenient for single-handed operations while you focus on the tasks at hand.
Ideal for the young crop of influencers, no wonder that some of the prominent Arab technology experts and Influencers - Faisal Alsaif, Omardizer, Mr Q from Raqami TV, Android Basha and Ahmad Boarki (Slorks ) - were at the launch event of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. Content creator and founder of Twisted Curlz, Ahmed ElSayed relies on OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G to see the unique details and different perspectives around him.
The combination inside and outside of display optics, smooth running hardware for even intense gaming and a solid chipset make this a flagship model, and OPPO has got the pricing right as well with the Reno5 Pro 5G available from Dh2,799. The futuristic 5G network is already the next big thing, and the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the way to go.
Quick Specs
Performance
- Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform
- 7nm process
- Octa-core CPU up to 2.8 GHz
Storage
- 256 GB ROM
RAM
- 12 GB RAM
Camera
Rear Camera :
- 50MP Main Camera (Sony IMX766), f/1.8
- 16MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera, f/2.4
- 13MP Telephoto Camera, f/2.2
- 2MP Macro Camera, f/2.4
Front Camera :
- 32MP Selfie Camera F/2.4
Video
- 4k (30/ 60fps)
Battery
- 4,500mAh
Weight
- 184g
Display
- 6.55 inches; Full HD resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) with AMOLED panel
Pixel Density
- 402 ppi
https://www.oppo.com/ae/
