OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: A shimmering lightweight beauty to the eyes and a beast of photography and performance in the palm of your hand
OPPO is back with the latest addition to its design-led Reno Series.
Let's welcome OPPO's hero smartphone of the new Reno5 Series: the Reno5 Pro 5G. A beast in performance, videography and photography in the palm of your hand! Raising the bar on smartphones' capabilities and cinematographic limits, this device matches its sleek design with impeccable performance!
Whether you are a gamer, videographer, or photographer, there are plenty of surprises in this model that will exceed your expectations.
Hello, viewers! Let us dive into what makes the Reno5 Pro 5G a marvel of design, performance, innovation and functionality.
The ultimate 5G experience with industry-leading functionality
Equipped with the latest industry hardware, from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to a 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM configuration, this piece of technology will not fall short with its countless utilities. Using the ColorOS 11.1 operating system, the Reno5 Pro 5G is faster than previous OPPO models in terms of functionality and network. Its 5G + WiFi dual channel acceleration means users can optimise their smartphone's download rate at unmatched speeds.
The multi-cooling system in its build makes sure heavy operational functions perform reliably and seamlessly. Moreover, the 45000mAh large battery with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge will ease the concerns of how long this 5G phone will last. If the 35 minute charging time for 100% battery life seems too long, a mere 5 minutes of being plugged in allows for a 4-hour video playback.
Users can also smoothly multitask using the FlexDrop feature, resizing different windows from full-screen to floating interactive ones and smaller view-only options. This is great news for gamers who have to balance between a full-view game and quick actions on other applications. The curved Super AMOLED display in curved edges, with its 90Hz refresh rate will also ensure an uninterrupted experience regardless of the usage type.
Want to Play on your Phone? Reno5 Pro 5G is a game changer!
Gamers! Have no worries, because the Reno5 Pro 5G has a suite of surprises to elevate your gaming experience to new levels. No more distracting notifications with the bullet screen messaging board, which means messages and notifications from other apps will no longer interrupt. With the Gamer Mode, all interfering buttons, displays and notifications are blocked for an undisrupted gaming experience. And in regards to games, there is a Gaming Touch feature to allow players to have adjustable touch settings that block accidental screen edge touching, enable three-finger split screen and screenshot gestures as needed. These are all completely customisable to your needs and preferences!
Care about the lens? Reno5 Pro 5G offers picture perfect clarity!
The Reno5 Pro 5G provides unprecedented features that allow users to do more with their camera than previously imagined. It comes upgraded with a tailor-made Sony IMX766 sensor with a larger camera sensor area. With a 32 Megapixel front camera and a 50 Megapixel rear-facing quad-camera matrix, the user can capture every moment in ultimate clarity. Distance is not a factor with the 5xhybrid zoom of the 13MP telephoto camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 16 MP Ultra Wide-Angle camera. The specs of the camera are complimented by its colour temperature sensor, which reduces the shooting and imaging time to yield accurate white balance information in every snap.
OPPO Reno Pro 5G's camera comes equipped with an Image-Clear Engine (ICE) to cater for more light to hit the sensor, which means pictures will come out with high resolution and brightness even when taken in at night or in a dimly lit environment. This is thanks to the 1/1.56'', 50MP sensor and 2um larger pixels to accommodate for high light sensitivity. In addition to this, there is also a superior focusing option in this phone with the all-pixel Omni focus. The 2x2 OCL pixel structure has frame-level focus for ultimate clarity and sharpness in every moment captured by the camera. And that's not all, the new phone offers DOL-HDR feature that is capable of capturing both long and short exposures much quicker. Speed is clearly important in capturing the best quality possible, and that is why the Reno5 Pro 5G also has the flash snapshot, which automatically focuses on the subject just as the camera is turned on.
Videographers of all styles have something to look forward to in the new Reno5 Pro 5G, with its innovative features of dedicated optimisation for portrait shots and live HDR algorithm for high quality footage with natural colours. Another AI powered option is the portrait beautification option, providing natural colour protection, customisable portrait details and individualised beauty effects for male, female and group subjects.
For those in a hurry, no need to worry, because there is an auto save feature that is activated to remind users of the preferences selected while recording.
And as for videographers on the go, the Reno5 comes with an Ultra-Steady Video 3.0, a stabilisation technology incorporated in the front, back and wide-angled lenses.
To set an even higher bar, the new Reno5 Pro 5G allows for dual-view recording, meaning users can record via the front and the back cameras simultaneously with different split-screen layouts to serve the setting as needed.
Customising the Reno5 Pro 5G to make it your own!
A rich UI customisation means that users can easily change the overall look and feel, as well as the experience of the phone with unparalleled smoothness. In fact, changing the display features from the home page, from texts to templates and layouts, can be done with a couple of swipes. Making a mobile phone your own has never been easier. Further tweaking are also available through day or night features with the customisable dark mode, which reflects on third-party applications as well.
This assures maximum privacy settings for users, with proprietary fingerprint and password gateways. Needless to say, the encryption methods used are of industry-leading standards, making sure that none of the users' private data is compromised. Reno5 security settings have been hailed by leading third-party organisations such as TrustArc, ePrivacy and ISO.
Looks Matter, and Reno5 Pro 5G Knows It.
An all-new model deserves an all-new innovative design. OPPO's Reno Glow 2.0 gives the Reno5 Pro 5G an iconic look using microscopic design techniques for its diamond-like shimmering finish. From an alluring design to a smooth touch, the Reno5 Pro 5G is as satisfying to the eye as it is to hold. The pyramid structure means the back cover shines a smoother and brighter shade than its anti-glare alternatives.
While holding a Reno5 Pro 5G you will notice how the 3D curved display edge, ensures a heavenly comfortable grip. This beauty weighs a mere 184g and is only 7.99mm thick. This sleek device provides the lightest and thinnest option for the 5G experience.
OPPO doesn't want users to stain such an attractive phone, so its pyramid crystal structure is hydrophobic. This means that marks from fingerprints or grease do not stick on the surface but rather slide the droplets off its edges. This gorgeous new piece of tech comes in two colours: Galactic Silver and Starlight Black.
OPPO has been able to successfully combine industry leading performance with stellar aesthetics. So whether you are interested in gaming, photography or a fast and reliable phone, Reno5 Pro 5G is sure to impress.
For more information please visit : https://bit.ly/3v0n2JW
