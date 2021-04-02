Next-level playing field: Apple Arcade announces biggest expansion of titles

Over 30 new games take catalogue to more than 180 titles

Apple on Friday announced two new game categories, plus more than 30 titles to its Apple Arcade gaming subscription platform, which is part of its services category that has been a major revenue driver for the world's most valuable company.

The new categories include Timeless Classics, which includes quintessential genres with titles like Good Sudoku by Zach Gage, Chess - Play & Learn, and Backgammon, and App Store Greats, bringing a number of award-winning App Store titles to Arcade, including Threes!, Mini Metro and Fruit Ninja Classic, all ad-free and fully unlocked.

Both are available on iPhones and iPads.

New and exclusive Arcade Originals, meanwhile, features, among others, NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends and The Oregon Trail.

The two new categories join Arcade Originals to bring the service’s catalogue to over 180 games, with no ads or additional in-app purchases.

The iPhone-maker has worked with major gaming firms, including 2K Games, Gameloft, Paladin Studios and MobilityWare, to bring unique titles to its platform.

“In its inaugural year, Apple Arcade won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio and commitment to players’ privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends,” said Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice-president of the App Store.

“Today we’re launching our biggest expansion since the service debuted. Whether it’s brand-new games made exclusively for Arcade... or traditional games, we have an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone.”

More than 30 games were also launched on Friday, joining a growing curated catalogue of Originals, which already includes exclusives from popular brands such as Lego Brawls, Sonic Racing, Crossy Road Castle and SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit.

Other new Arcade Originals games include Simon’s Cat: Story Time, Cut the Rope Remastered and SongPop Party, while among the new Timeless Classics titles include Really Bad Chess, Sudoku Simple, Tiny Crossword and Solitaire by MobilityWare.

New App Store Greats games include Monument Valley and Chameleon Run.

Apple Arcade is included as part of Apple One or for a monthly subscription of Dh19.99 with a one-month free trial. A free three-month trial is also included with every Apple device purchase.

