New WhatsApp feature allows users to play voice notes at up to 2x speed

Feature useful for those who do not have the time to listen to long messages

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for voice messages, allowing the user to play them faster than they were received. This will be useful for those who do not have the time to listen to a long message and can speed up the process.

The update is being rolled out now and users will be able to download the new version. Users can then play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x its usual speed.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11 brings in three different speeds of playback for voice notes. This includes the standard 1.0x playback speed.

WhatsApp is also working on a review tool for voice messages, enabling users to playback a message before sending it.

The app will provide a ‘review’ button next to the send icon that appears once a voice message is recorded on it. According to a report in WABetainfo, the online platform tracking upcoming changes in the app, the option to review voice messages is under development and not available even for beta users.