New ASUS Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop packs in more punches and fun
Nothing breeds success as improving a good product into a better one. And that is how one can differentiate the similar-looking ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop from ASUS with its previous avatar, also with the same name.
The second-generation gaming laptop is building on the tremendous popularity of the 2020 ASUS Zephyrus G14 and has come up with an improved version based on the feedback for the first one. We already know that the Zephyrus G14 hit a sweet spot on the shelves from the ASUS Republic of Gamers.
So when ASUS sent us the latest version of the ROG Zephyrus G14, we had to check it out. And it's heartening to see that the latest and advanced GPU from Nvidia, significantly better thermal performance under a sleeker chassis, more storage, and fun options such as a virtual pet on the lid.
Here is what we found out:
Change in specs
The ROG Zephyrus G14 delivers powerful hardware in an ultraslim 14-inch body with up to an 8-core AMD RyzenT 9 5900HS CPU and the dedicated GeForce® RTX 3060 GPU replacing 2060 one. It comes with a 16:10 WQHD display with richer detail and a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz for high-resolution video now instead of 60Hz of its predecessor with the 4800HS CPU. Port connectivity is the same, but you now have Bluetooth 5.1 instead of 5.0.
On the looks and feel fronts, the unique AniMe Matrix display gives more customization options for users, even a virtual pet, to make it a more personalized affair. The backlighting on the keypad has improved, and so has the cooling with dual n-blade fans and more fins near its ErgoLift-hinged body.
What is the same is the weight at 1.7kg, dimensions, display resolutions, the 76Wh battery, and 180W power charger, WiFi6, and connectivity options.
Performance
The Geforce RTX 30 series of GPUs have allowed laptops to go for a slimmer package. The 2020 ASUS Zephyrus G14 made it a powerful lightweight package. And now it has stretched it finer (pun intended).
You can play any intensive game you want with good battery support for more than six hours of non-stop rich games such as Minecraft, Apex Legends, Mountain Warfare - you name it. We played Fortnight with max settings at 1080p and it worked like a charm at 165 frames per second on the 14-inch screen.
While on the gaming aspects, the sound levels were just a bit loud earlier. But this time, the thermal cooling dropped to 10-15 percent in our tests, allowing for a better experience while playing. Also, there are quad speakers (pair of tweeters and woofers) which offer 2.85x louder volume in this edition.
Ani-me matrix
For those who missed the party on the first ASUS Zephyrus G14, there is the striking dot-matrix design on the lid. The laptop comes in Mountain White or Eclipse Gray colors. It is a simplistic design, made with a futuristic process, and has a retro look. The logic is here to give users accessories for personalization just as people would like to wear matching bangles or belts with their outfits.
Hence, there are 6,536 perfectly spaced perforations across a small surface area on the lid, made with a precision CNC milling process. The diameter of the openings is carefully chosen to emit just the right amount of light from the 1,215 mini-LEDs.
With this in the background, an all-new virtual pet called Omni can hang out on the AniMe Matrix, too. Omni is not only a smart assistant but also can be displayed on the user's laptop, with interesting animations to reflect the current state of your system. And through the function menu, you can set its display status and adjust settings for more interesting functions. There is also a subtle, new prismatic effect on the LED display.
More functionality
Among the myriad features, it is worth repeating the well-thought-out ones. The keyboard is still spaced out nicely and offers good tactility and key travel for the gamers. It comes with a fairly clean Windows 10 installation with no bloated software. Also present are the in-built software, MYASUS and ROG Armory Crate. The latter provides advanced users with game profiles, detailed system information such as CPU and GPU clock speeds, usage, temperature, voltages, fan speed data, and other information.
Verdict
Zephyrus refers to the Greek god of the west wind. The new ASUS Zephyrus G14 mid-range gaming laptop also brings up the satisfactory power for demanding applications like video editing and 3D rendering, and for heavy multitasking like mixing gaming with streaming, recording, and chats.
If the 2020 model had a good performance level, consider the return of the Zephyrus G14 as providing more wind in your sails.
Availability & Pricing
The ROG Zephyrus G14 is available in UAE from the major retailers. Price starts at 7,999 AED
For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3e7PPXx
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.