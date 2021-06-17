Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as chairman
The top-level executive change comes just over a year after co-founder Bill Gates stepped down from the board
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Wednesday named Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as its new chairman, in place of John Thompson.
Nadella, who took over as CEO in 2014 from Steve Ballmer, has been instrumental in scaling up its business including billion-dollar acquisitions like LinkedIn, Nuance Communications and ZeniMax.
The company said Thompson, who took over as chairman from the software giant's co-founder Bill Gates in 2014, will serve as lead independent director.
The top-level executive change comes just over a year after Gates stepped down from the board, saying he would focus on philanthropic works of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world's biggest charities.
The company had last month said it conducted a probe into Gates' involvement with an employee almost 20 years ago after it was told in 2019 that he had tried to start a romantic relationship with the person.
Microsoft had declined to comment on whether its board had decided Gates should go.
The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share payable Sept. 9.
-
Technology
Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as chairman
The top-level executive change comes just over a year after co-... READ MORE
-
Technology
Amazfit and Zepp among fastest growing smartwatch ...
Zepp Health, with self-owned brands Zepp and Amazfit, distributed by... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE events sector has adapted to challenges of...
The lockdown period saw a surge in virtual offerings to meet the... READ MORE
-
Technology
2 UK companies linked to India; IT scams wound up
Firms shut down in public interest and following an order from the HC. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Fire breaks out in Sharjah building; workers ...
Civil Defence are currently trying to extinguish the flames. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Dust warnings issued, mercury to...
The NCM has warned of blowing sand causing a decrease in horizontal... READ MORE
-
Technology
Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as chairman
The top-level executive change comes just over a year after co-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bangladesh extends restrictions for...
Tourist spots, resorts and communities to remain closed during the... READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary