Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Gitex 2021, hails event for bringing world together
Event has drawn participation of over 3,500 exhibitors from more than 140 participating countries
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Dubai Gitex 2021 on Wednesday, October 20.
Gitex Global returned for its 41st edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) earlier this week and will run till October 21.
Taking to Twitter, the Ruler of Dubai said, “GITEX represents our national aspirations for the future economy.”
He added, “GITEX also represents the UAE in bringing together the East and West of the world to formulate their future technical aspirations.”
Local government departments and international tech majors have been showcasing their latest technologies to thousands of visitors since the show began.
The exhibition is uniting international innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, Blockchain, quantum computing, Fintech and immersive marketing.
These themes are being explored across six events – Gitex Global, Ai Everything, Gitex Future Stars, the Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania.
Gitex Global has drawn the participation of over 3,500 exhibitors from more than 140 participating countries, as well as over 200 government ministries.
