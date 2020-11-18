LG gives UAE breath of fresh air with wearable purifier
High-tech mask uses Hepa filters to prevent almost 100% harmful airborne from entering your system
If you want some 'fresh' air despite wearing masks, LG Electronics has something that will do that for you right under your nose — literally.
The South Korean company in a virtual meet formally launched its personal air solution in the UAE, the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, which it first revealed at this year's IFA in Berlin. It uses two H13 Hepa (high-efficiency particulate air) filters that prevent up to 99.95 per cent of harmful airborne matter, such as viruses, bacteria and common allergens from entering the wearer’s respiratory system.
The mask-shaped wearable was ergonomically designed based on extensive facial shape analysis, fitting around the user’s face, minimising air leakage around the nose and chin area. Its covers do prevent internal contamination, while its face guard with a silicone pad does away with another annoying thing — the fogging up of glasses.
LG’s patented Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the user’s breathing, automatically adjusting the purifier’s dual fans accordingly via three speed settings. The dynamic fans are able to speed up when the wearer is inhaling, and slow down to reduce resistance upon exhaling.
And it's powered by a built-in rechargeable battery that can last up to eight hours at low speed and two hours on the highest setting.
“The introduction of the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier to the UAE market represents our continued commitment to not only championing innovation, but also bringing advanced technology to market at rapid pace," Hongju Jeon, president of LG Electronics Gulf, said in a statement.
"While this device could not be any timelier demand for portable protection and access to clean air is not new. For years, we have seen growing interest and concern for maintaining good air quality – which is why we have continued to expand our PuriCare lineup. We are seeing interest in sectors ranging from government and B2B organisations, right through to everyday consumers.”
The device is being retailed for Dh699, with two Hepa filters included in the kit; additional filters cost Dh59 each.
— alvin@khaleejtimes.com
