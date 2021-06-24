- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Khaleej Times rolls out another edition of Digital Boardroom in association with Riverbed Technology
Khaleej Times, in association with the leader in network and application performance and visibility, Riverbed Technology successfully concluded another edition of Digital Boardroom, a series of closed-door discussions with Technology leaders in the UAE, on Wednesday, 7th April.
We are witnessing an era where technology has rapidly shifted from a legacy enabler to being a game changer. As we have noticed a trend throughout all Khaleej Times’ previous boardrooms, Technology and Enterprise have finally taken driving seat in all sectors. In recent years, UAE have broadened their appeal by investing in technology and culture and as a part of a very important goal, the intention is to adopt long-term and bold strategies to share the benefits of innovation and technological advancement.
The digital boardroom, centered around the theme of ‘Stepping Up for Cloud Success’, witnessed participation from top IT leaders from key sectors of UAE: Daman Health Insurance, ENOC, Etihad Aviation Group, Landmark Group, National Bank of Fujairah and Sharjah Islamic Bank. Over the course of the discussion, they shared insight on their organizations’ exposure and understanding of Cloud, barriers to its adoption such as data residency regulations and security, best practices on aligning stakeholders with investments in cloud as well as effective utilization of allocated budgets and right skill sets.
A recent Riverbed survey found that 29% of organizations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have already completed migration of workloads to the cloud, and a further 51% will have done so by the end of 2022. Ramzi Bsaibes, Enterprise Account Manager at Riverbed Technology said, “Cloud is the way forward for UAE organizations and while the benefits of this model are abundantly clear, performance and user experience will be pivotal to the success of cloud implementations.’’
Riverbed’s ‘Middle East Network Transformation Survey’ revealed that 77% of UAE and Saudi IT professional believe it is ‘very important’ to optimize connections to SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365 to ensure consistently good performance at all times. “At Riverbed, our performance and visibility solutions give IT leaders the ability to monitor the performance of cloud apps so that they can proactively manage networks and applications to resolve issues faster,” added Bsaibes.
Riverbed Technology provided a very thoughtful agenda highlighting successful business cases, cloud migration and its challenges, and main aim of a CIO and freeing resources to focus on Accelerating Cloud Performance for Seamless User experience.
To be a part of KT Connect Programs, contact events@khaleejtimes.com.