iPhone 12 magnets won't 'pose greater risk'
Users should consult physician, medical device manufacturers for specific information
Apple's latest iPhone 12 range isn't "expected to pose a greater risk" to people with pacemakers or defibrillators despite the fact it has more magnets than previous models, the company states on its support page.
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health on Wednesday issued an advisory that iPhone 12 units must be kept at least 15cm away from the chest of patients with pacemakers or defibrillators, Emarat Al Youm reported. Apple had mentioned this on the post — published on March 29 — adding that it should be 30cm apart if a device is being charged wirelessly.
The iPhone 12 line-up is the first that uses its MagSafe technology, which allows accessories — wireless chargers and leather wallets — to be attached to the devices' rear.
"Consult your physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to your medical device and whether you need to maintain a safe distance of separation between your medical device and iPhone or any MagSafe accessories," Apple added.
