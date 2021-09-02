Instagram outage issue affects users globally

Users say their feeds are not getting refreshed, DMs not working, and the profiles show error messages

Hundreds of Instagram users were unable to log in to their accounts on Thursday morning. They were not able to load the app on their Android and iOS devices.

According to the website DownDetector.com, Instagram has been facing connectivity issues for some time now. Several netizens have taken to Twitter and voiced their frustrations over the outage.

Users have complained that their photo feeds are not getting refreshed, their DMs are not going through, and the profiles are showing error messages, according to a report in India Today.

Facebook, who own the platform said it will reveal the problem behind the outage after conducting an investigation into the matter, the report said.