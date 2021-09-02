Instagram outage issue affects users globally
Users say their feeds are not getting refreshed, DMs not working, and the profiles show error messages
Hundreds of Instagram users were unable to log in to their accounts on Thursday morning. They were not able to load the app on their Android and iOS devices.
According to the website DownDetector.com, Instagram has been facing connectivity issues for some time now. Several netizens have taken to Twitter and voiced their frustrations over the outage.
Users have complained that their photo feeds are not getting refreshed, their DMs are not going through, and the profiles are showing error messages, according to a report in India Today.
Facebook, who own the platform said it will reveal the problem behind the outage after conducting an investigation into the matter, the report said.
Many people are not able to use #Instagram on Android, iOS.#UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/MSEBX2FQvF— UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) September 2, 2021
-
Technology
Instagram outage issue affects users globally
Users say their feeds are not getting refreshed, DMs not working, and ... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Amazon says it’s looking to hire 55,000...
Amazon said all the open roles are for tech jobs and corporate... READ MORE
-
Technology
Huawei launches nova 8 online in the UAE
Starting Sep. 16, the smartphone will be available at Huawei... READ MORE
-
Technology
UAE, China lead globally in 5G technology...
YouGov’s latest report, which reveals attitudes and behaviours... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rule for vaccinated...
Here is all you need to know about requirements for green list and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in...
The best birthday gift ever for the 31-year-old. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Emirati in her 60s uses social media to promote...
Umm Saeed has over 224,000 followers on Instagram. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Third dose of Pfizer vaccine in Dubai: All you...
The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is meant for moderately or... READ MORE
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla