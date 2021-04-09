- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Instagram, Facebook recover after brief outage
The social media giant’s products went offline last month as well.
Social networking sites Facebook and Instagram were temporarily down on Thursday in many parts of the world for a short duration because of which users were unable to send or receive messages.
A message many users saw: “Sorry, something went wrong” and on the app under news and groups, a message said the pages weren’t available and that it “maybe because of technical error that we’re trying to get fixed.”
Both platforms were back online a little after 6:00pm (local time).
“Earlier today, a configuration change caused Facebook services to be unavailable to some people. We quickly investigated and resolved the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a Facebook company spokesperson told The Hill.
The social media giant’s products went offline last month as well, which the company chalked up to a “technical issue.”
According to media reports, in January, an unknown number of users were logged out of their accounts, which Facebook said was a configuration error.
In March 2019, Facebook had one of the longest outages in the company’s history and was out for many users for more than 12 hours.
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Technology
Zuckerberg urged to ditch plans for kids' version ...
Instagram "exploits young people's fear of missing out and desire for ... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Technology
'Remotely' speaking, anything is possible:...
Disruptive times lay out foundation for a future where companies,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 ...
Dubai Municipality shuts down outlets for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
Tremors felt in the entire region, including Meghalaya and West... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch