- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: WhatsApp appoints grievance officer to comply with new IT rules
Paresh B. Lal is the officer, based in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.
WhatsApp, which has been engaged in a court battle with the Indian government over the new social media rules, has finally appointed a grievance officer.
“You can contact the Grievance Officer based in India with your complaints or concerns,” the WhatsApp web page informed its members. Paresh B. Lal is the officer, based in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. “Please do not use the Grievance Officer channel for any law enforcement requests, or to serve any legal process,” it said further. “If you are a law enforcement official, please read our information for law enforcement authorities on how you can contact us.”
Other social media and digital companies have also started updating their sites confirming the appointment of grievance officers as per the new social media rules that have taken effect in India. Announced in February, the new rules require “significant social media intermediaries” – or those with over five million users – to grievance, nodal and chief compliance offers. These officials are to be resident in India. The new rules have now come into effect.
The grievance officer has to acknowledge the complaint within 24 hours and dispose it of within a fortnight. The companies also have to publish monthly compliance reports giving details of complaints received and the action taken. Flagged content will have to be remove within 36 hours, while those flagged for nudity and pornography will have to be taken off within 24 hours.
Importantly, the social media intermediaries who provide messaging services have to ensure identification of the ‘first originator’ of the message that undermines the sovereignty of India, the security of the state or public order.
-
Technology
India: WhatsApp appoints grievance officer to...
Paresh B. Lal is the officer, based in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. READ MORE
-
Technology
Google curtails free photo storage, pushes users...
"Original quality" images, or incredibly high-resolution copies, were ... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Remote connectivity still a major challenge for...
Recent research has shown that 36 per cent of respondents in the UAE... READ MORE
-
Technology
Injazat appointed by Lamprell to digitalise...
Injazat has announced that it has been awarded a long-term contract... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi's largest solar-powered car park is now ...
The project will save 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sinopharm booster shots now available at ministry ...
Those who have taken the 2nd dose of the Sinopharm jab at least 6... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: How to book your Covid vaccine via WhatsApp
Step-by-step guide to getting an appointment via WhatsApp READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro: Two new stations open today
The opening of the stations comes six months after the opening of... READ MORE