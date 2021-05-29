- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Google, Facebook, WhatsApp complied with IT rules; Twitter yet to comply
Domestic majors including Koo and Sharechat have also appointed the personnel stipulated by the government.
Except for Twitter, other major global social media outfits including Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have agreed to appoint statutory officers in line with the new guidelines issued by the Indian government.
The three major ones along with LinkedIn and Telegram shared details of their chief compliance officers, the nodal contact persons and grievance officers with the Indian IT ministry. Twitter too is learnt to have given the name of a lawyer in India as its nodal contact person and grievance officer, but the government rejected it. The persons have to be employees of the companies, and not outsiders such as lawyers, it said.
WhatsApp had earlier moved the Delhi high court. But all the other major social media sites appeared to have accepted the new rules introduced by the Indian government. Domestic majors including Koo and Sharechat have also appointed the personnel stipulated by the government.
Reacting to Twitter’s allegation that the government was overreaching its executive powers, the government taunted that protecting free speech in India was not the prerogative of a private, for-profit, foreign entity like Twitter.
The Delhi police had earlier this week gone to the company’s offices to serve a notice about the probe into an alleged Congress ‘toolkit,’ which saw Twitter tagging tweets by many BJP leaders as ‘manipulated media.’
-
Technology
Steer clear of bogus cryptos, experts warn UAE...
Dubai officials on Thursday shot down speculation on a virtual asset, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How education has had a role in making...
The site has continuously evolved, and the pandemic has spawned... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Technology driving engagement in UAE’s...
Emerging technologies will continue to offer the potential for sports ... READ MORE
-
Business
Microsoft's new cloud tools to empower developers ...
Company makes several enhancements and integrations spanning the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 169m, death toll...
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US, India united in tackling Covid-19, says...
Blinken said the partnership between the United States and India is... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US: Vaccinated children can go mask-free at...
Fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel extends travel ban to 7...
Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of ... READ MORE