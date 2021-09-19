Huawei to invest $15m in Middle East Huawei Cloud Oasis Program

Launched during the second annual edition of the Huawei Cloud Summit Middle East, the program will accelerate the development of technology enterprises & ecosystems in the region

Huawei has announced that it plans to invest $15 million over the next three years in a newly unveiled Huawei Cloud Oasis Program aimed at accelerating the development of technology enterprises and ecosystems in the Middle East.

The Huawei Cloud Oasis Program was launched during the second edition of the Huawei Cloud Summit held virtually this year on September 15, 2021. The annual event connects business leaders, industry visionaries, and Huawei partners to build a more dynamic ecosystem for collaboration and shared success.

Countries across the region have witnessed an acceleration in cloud adoption and investment in recent years. Leveraging Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise in ICT solutions, Huawei Cloud is now a leading cloud service provider globally that provides reliable, secure, and cost-effective services to empower organizations of all sizes to grow in an increasingly digital world.

The program has set a target to assist 3,000 experts in the region, support over 1,500 consulting and technical partners, and empower more than 100 SMEs to develop their cloud capabilities. The program will also support more than 100 marketing events during this period to help cultivate a thriving cloud ecosystem within the business community. The latest investment includes $7.5 million being allocated for partner development, over $2.5 million to be put behind credits and other cloud resources, and more than $4.5 million in marketing support for program projects.

Eric Wan, VP of Cloud Marketing, Ecosystem & Partner Development at Huawei Middle East, said: “Since launching Huawei Cloud, we have sought to nurture a localized, innovative cloud ecosystem in all the markets where we operate. The Huawei Cloud Oasis Program will thus provide truly unique and rewarding offerings to local businesses, while safeguarding the region’s digital future through extensive training opportunities in the cloud arena. By empowering more partners to succeed, together we can cultivate an even stronger technology ecosystem in the Middle East.”

Within the program, the Huawei Cloud Partner Network (HCPN) has designed three different programs for consulting partners, technology partners, and talent. Participants benefit from various incentives and privileges to maximize their cloud projects, while also being provided with marketing, sales, and branding support to enhance business development. Technology partners are offered training, marketing, technical, and business support so that they can focus on technology innovations within their field.

As part of its talent development goals, Huawei Cloud will host various tech summits and introduce cloud training to more than 1,000 students, provide more than 130 courses for prospective learners, and host skill contests accessible to more than 400 students and ten universities in the region.

Over the coming years, a new Cloud Synergy project will provide benefits for both Huawei Cloud and Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) users. Cloud Synergy will facilitate Huawei Cloud partners’ access to the more than one billion Huawei devices users. On the other hand, HMS users could also get free trials or vouchers for Huawei Cloud services. A Huawei Cloud Spark program designed for startups will also provide access to financial and technical support, mentoring, and go-to-market encouragement. The purpose of this program is to help startups focus on business development and without worrying about the financial and marketing difficulty.

Currently, Huawei Cloud has more than 220 services available, with 18 global and one local data center providing these services. In less than a year, Huawei Cloud had more than 80 offerings in the marketplace. More than 100 partners have already joined hands with Huawei Cloud.

