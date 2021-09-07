- EVENTS
Partner content by KT Engage
Huawei rewards its users with the launch of special “New Battery, Better Performance” user-benefit campaign in the UAE
From September 4th to 16th all Huawei users can benefit from this campaign and get a new original battery replacement service for 9 AED only on their smartphones and tablets.
To reward its smartphone customers in the UAE, Huawei has launched amazing user-benefit campaign – Only 9 AED battery replacement that lasts from September 4th to 16th and offers users authentic smartphone and tablet batteries at an unbelievable price.
Keith Li, Country Manager at Huawei CBG UAE, commented: “As part of Huawei’s social responsibility mission and commitment to provide high quality services, we are dedicated to offering users the most professional and secure services. The replacement of batteries through un-official channels could damage the devices, causing performance problems and even putting customer’s security at risk. Not to mention that batteries provided by non-official channels might have not undergone the strict standard tests Huawei follows during production and might be of poor quality. That is why we recommend users to visit our authorized Huawei Service Centers, where Huawei maintenance personnel will provide them with the utmost professional service and guarantee the old battery is disposed in environment safe manner.”
HUAWEI Genuine Battery
Huawei offers HUAWEI Genuine Batteries under 9 AED under this special user-benefit campaign. The genuine spare part and service centers will guarantee long lasting performance, good quality, safe and reliable replacement. Currently, almost all mobile phones use undetachable battery design. Therefore, it is not easy to replace the battery and improper operations may cause the phone to malfunction, put user safety at risk or even cause security problems. Huawei users are advised to only replace phone batteries at authorized Huawei Service Center, to ensure the maintenance personnel have undergone professional training specifically for Huawei products.
Unbeatable User benefits
The UAE users can enjoy more than 100 AED savings and benefit from the new price with no addition charges. 9 AED includes spare part price, labor charge and tax. This amazing campaign is offered for below long list of smartphone and tablet series, and it will be available from September 4th till 16th in the UAE.
|HUAWEI MATE
|HUAWEI P
|HUAWEI nova
|HUAWEI Y
|HUAWEI MatePad
|HONOR
|Mate 40 Pro
|P40 Pro+
|nova 7
|Y9a
|MatePad Pro
|HONOR 20 Pro
|Mate 30 Pro
|P40 Pro
|nova 7i
|Y7a
|MatePad 11
|HONOR 20
|Mate 20 Pro
|P40
|nova 7 SE
|Y9s
|MatePad 10.4
|HONOR 10
|Mate 20 X
|P30 Pro
|nova 5T
|Y8s
|MatePad T10S
|HONOR 10 lite
|(5G)
|P3
|nova 4
|Y9 2019
|MatePad T10
|HONOR 9 lite
|Mate 20
|P30 lite
|nova 3
|Y7 2019
|MatePad T8
|HONOR 8
|Mate 20 lite
|P20 Pro
|nova 3i
|Y5 2019
|MatePad M5 lite 10.1
|HONOR 9X Pro
|Mate 10 Pro
|P10 Plus
|nova 3e
|Y7 2018
|HONOR 8X
|Mate 10 lite
|P10
|Y5 2017
|HONOR 7X
|Mate 10
|P10 lite
|Y3 2017
|HONOR 8S
|Mate 9
|P9
|Y8p
|HONOR 7S
|Mate 8
|P9 lite
|Y7p
|HONOR Play
|P8 lite
|Y6p
|HONOR 9A
|P Smart
|Y5p
|HONOR 8A
|Y9 Prime 2019
|HONOR 7A
|Y6 Prime 2019
|HONOR 6A Pro
|Y5 Prime 2018
|HONOR 9C
|Y5 lite
|HONOR 8C
|HONOR 9I
|HONOR View
|20
90 Days Warranty
The replaced new batteries are entitled for additional 90 days of warranty starting from the collection date. The warranty does not cover damage resulting from mishandling damage. Huawei also reminds all the users that during the installation and removal of batteries, if the maintenance personnel disassemble the phone without using maintenance tools for Huawei products or following maintenance processes that comply with the company’s standards, then the battery and other components may be damaged, and security cannot be guaranteed. In addition, if users select an unauthorized channel to replace or repair the battery, the phone will be out of warranty.
How to participate in the campaign
Both walk in customers and dealers are entitled to participate in this campaign. For convenience of the customers the appointments can be scheduled prior to the visits on Huawei consumer website. Users are advised to read the Terms & Conditions that apply, prior visiting one of the following authorized Huawei Service Centers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Sky Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai , Huawei Gloria Building, Ground Floor, Dubai Media City and Al Qubasis building, Hazza Bin Zayed Street, Abu Dhabi.
For any additional information, the users are requested call Huawei hotline line 80066600 or check in Support app to get in touch with Huawei's product support service that provides technical assurance to Huawei customers.
Terms and Conditions:
- 9 AED Battery Replacement campaign is valid at all HUAWEI Authorized Service Centers. Please review the online support team or service center team for the supported models.
- This event is applicable to selected models only.
- Applicable only to battery replacement, excluding other issues and repairs.
- 9 AED includes spare part price, labor charge and tax.
- The replaced spare parts are entitled for additional 90 days of warranty starting from the collection date. The warranty does not cover damage resulting from mishandling/human induced damage.
- First come first serve basis. Subject to parts availability. Available until stock lasts.
- 9 AED Battery Replacement promotion is not applicable with another ongoing event promotion.
- Both walk in customers and dealers are entitled to participate in this campaign.
- HUAWEI reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions without prior notice.
- Pay 9 AED at the Service Center directly and enjoy the offer. No other payment methods apply!
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.