HUAWEI Mate40 Pro: Power-packed 5G performance king with unmatched videography!
Hello folks! Welcome to the most powerful Mate line-up ever -- the HUAWEI Mate40 Pro is the ultimate 5G performance 'king' with a rare fusion of best-in-breed technology, unmatched videography and photography, stellar endurance and exceptional user interaction!
Keeping the Mate Series DNA at its core, this super-smartphone is definitely a testament of Huawei's dedication to revolutionary high-tech innovations, and its commitment to create an unparalleled market differentiator. Boasting the world's first 5 nano-meter 5G SoC Kirin 9000 chipset, an exquisite Space Ring Design, an Ultra Vision Cine Camera system, and a flawless digital experience, the HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro is all set to blow your mind away!
So folks, let's take a look at some of the most iconic features that crowns this absolute up-for-grab power-phone an unrivalled 5G performance king!
Muscled-up, razor-sharp functionality: World's first 5nm Kirin 9000 5G SoC
Fuelled by the highly-advanced, most-sophisticated, world's first 5nm Kirin 9000 5G SoC, the HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro can not only multitask high-end operations while handling complex computations, but also deliver power performance and optimal efficiency to ensure an impactful, high-speed experience.
In fact, for the first time ever, the flagship 5G SoC packs over 15.3 billion transistors, thereby making the HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro the smartphone industry's densest, most integrated and powerful SoC to date. The robust CPU adopts a three-level power efficiency architecture with cores running at clock frequencies as fast as 3.13GHz. Also integrated into the SoC is HUAWEI Mate40 Pro's most powerful 24-core Mali-G78 GPU, which promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience, and a super-innovative NPU, featuring two big cores and one tiny core, taking on-device AI to a totally new level.
And if you are a gaming pro - just to let you know - HUAWEI Mate40 Pro's powerful and battery-efficient hardware, including CPU, GPU Turbo, and other hardware components, not only delivers future-forward graphics performance and an amazing audio-visual experience for immersive gaming, its HDR10 accurately displays every detail, both in dark and bright scenes with absolutely accurate colours. Its 90Hz display, which can show up to 90fps, further supports 240Hz touch sampling rate for enhanced responsiveness, thereby providing vibration feedback in response to extraordinary visual effects. And that's not all -- dual stereo speakers provide incredible surround sound with a super bass stereo.
Coming to breakneck connection speeds, the cutting-edge 5nm Kirin 9000 not only comprises one of industry's leading semiconductor process nodes, but also supports 5G Super Uplink Technology that allows Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Time Division Duplex (TDD) frequencies to be combined for a boost in 5G upload speed, signal reception, and bandwidth.
Futuristic Space Ring Design: An elegant, stylish, iconic look
With a 6.76-inch screen and the most iconic Futuristic Space Ring Design, the HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro's unique edge-to-edge 88° Horizon Display and its silky curve create a smooth, engaging, and immersive viewing experience in a compact package. And with on-screen content splashed across the surface, this timeless beauty comes not only in pure-toned Black and White glass covers evoking the unexpected wonders of the magical night and daytime brilliance, but also in Mystic Silver that creates a reflective tapestry of light and colour. With enhanced mistouch prevention algorithms, the smartphone also offers IP 68 dust and water resistance, and is built for both virtual and physical volume controls.
Picture perfect shots, impeccable Ultra-Wide Cine Camera: Best camera possible
Armed with a powerful front camera cut-out, a 3D Depth Sensing Camera, Smart Gesture Control, an impressive and powerful high-definition main camera, a versatile array of an unmatched audio-video mechanism, including an Ultra Vision Selfie Camera, Ultra-Wide Cine Camera, Super Sensing Wide Camera, and even a Periscope Telephoto Camera, HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro's camera system has co-engineered with Leica to offer you an unparalleled camera experience that no smartphone has ever offered.
And whether you are a professional videographer or a newbie photographer on an adventurous exploit, HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro's camera tools are designed to allow anyone with any skill level capture impeccable footages! With the power-phone's Dual Cine Cameras and Dual Ultra-Wide Cameras, you can now take cinematic videography to new heights by capturing stunning 100-degree ultra-wide angle videos and images with both front-and rear-facing cameras.
The Dual Cine Cameras come with a 3:2 cinema-style shooting ratio sensor. Hence, with a built-in AI image stabilisation (AIS) that supports Steady Shot, you can now shoot high-quality footages with luxurious ease whether on you are on your morning jogs or taking a slow walk, or even clicking a panning shot! Add to this is the quad-core ISP-powered XD Fusion HDR Video, which ensures balanced exposure even while shooting under extreme illumination and lighting contrast. While you can seamlessly add background music, filters and effects to your shots, the Story Creator further allows you to create true cinematic effects.
You can also leverage the advanced algorithms to crop the ultra-wide angle camera's captured footages in real time to realise Tracking Shot. HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro further boasts of an awesome audio system, which includes Audio Focus, Audio Zoom, and dual stereo speakers.
If these were not enough, the 20MP (18mm) Ultra-Wide Cine Camera offers you an even wider field of view, as well as finer detail, superior low light performance and distortion correction algorithms, allowing you to capture stunning sprawling landscapes, while the 50MP RYYB (23mm) Super Sensing Wide Camera allows you to take true high definition shots.
The image quality has been further sharpened with Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus. Improved distortion correction targets the face, body and limbs, making the ultra-wide angle lens extremely valuable in more settings than ever. HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro also features a Periscope Telephoto Camera to support 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom.
And for all those selfie and vlogging fanatics out there, the HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro's 13MP FOV 100° Ultra-Vision Selfie Camera can take your selfies and videos to a spectacularly new height, offering support for a 4K capture and an option to shoot in one of three available fields of view, ranging from up, close and personal, to ultra-wide. Slow-Motion Selfie adds even more versatility to the front camera by letting you add a dash of drama while recording fast-paced actions.
Fastest HUAWEI SuperCharge: A long-lasting superb battery technology
Supporting the fastest iteration of Huawei SuperCharge technology, including the fastest 66W wired and the fastest 50W wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge, and fuelled by a 4400 mAh long-lasting 5G battery life, the HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro is equipped with a battery technology that can smoothly keep up with the demands of 5G. And with reverse wireless charging enabled, and the camera app active, HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro automatically charges the Ring Light Case, ensuring that the case stays powered when used.
Innovated intelligent interaction: An unrivalled user experience
Sporting a new Smart AI Gesture Control, which allows total hands-free control of your device, the HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro is all set to transform how users integrate smartphones into their lives. Simply hover your hand over your smartphone to wake it up or steer it by swiping left, right, up and down. There is also an air press gesture for call answering.
Add to this the all-new dynamic Eyes on Display -- your HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro can actually be activated at an eye-glance, with fully customisable interactive displays hosting all the data that you need from your phone. And guess what, you can even reduce the ring of incoming calls by simply making an eye contact with your phone!
Taking on a new classical art style, not to forget is the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian-inspired Always on Display on EMUI 11, which adorns the screen with simple straight lines and shapes in primary colours in a harmonious balance. While an extensive range of colour combinations are available for your choosing, you may also opt to generate a new palette based on a photo of your choice with AI.
When combined with the power of Huawei's 1+8+N ecosystem, Multi-Screen Collaboration offers an intuitive way for users to operate several devices at once, running up to three active apps concurrently, linking smartphone and PC to deliver exclusive experiences. You can, therefore, seamlessly multi-task without having to flip between screens to access different apps while your HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is in Multi-Screen Collaboration mode. Notepad on this power phone can also recognise handwritten notes and convert scribbles into machine encoded text. In addition to text extraction, you can also easily export your notes as a Microsoft Word document and share with HUAWEI MateBook X.
Dual biometric authentication, smart anti-tracking: Complete privacy and security
It's a known fact that the Huawei EMUI 11 operating system provides comprehensive security solutions to protect Huawei device users. Based on the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro bolsters the security of your phone and acts as a virtual safe for your personal data. The operating system is CC EAL5+ certified -- the highest certification level for commercialised security microkernel.
The EMUI 11 further packs in new privacy features wherein users can easily purge sensitive personal data such as location, time, and device details, while transferring images. The HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro also comes equipped with the innovative Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) feature, bringing users a smarter, richer, more convenient, and secure, smartphone experience.
The HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro supports 3D Face Unlock and features an in-screen fingerprint reader, forming a dual-biometric authentication solution for secure device unlocking and mobile payments. All biometric data is processed in the independent microkernel, safeguarding the privacy of the user.
To further protect your privacy, HUAWEI Browser supports anti-tracking tools that block tracking cookies from websites. Huawei keeps a list of websites that are known to issue tracking cookies. This list is synced to your smartphone, and when you visit one of those sites, HUAWEI Browser will automatically block those tracking cookies, preventing content marketers from targeting you with personalised ads.
AppGallery or Petal Search and Petal Map: The truly satisfying search experience
Huawei has also unwrapped new apps for global Huawei users, including Petal Search, a search engine supporting multiple searches; Petal Maps, a map app that uses the HUAWEI Mate-40 Series' gesture control feature; and Huawei Docs, a unified Word document service. These apps collaborate to steer-head the way towards an incredible digital life for millions of Huawei device users worldwide. So, go to the AppGallery, and download your favorite apps, games and tools. What say, folks?
So, armed with the world's first 5 nano-meter SoC Kirin 9000 chipset, a stellar Space Ring Design, an Ultra Vision Cine Camera system with best videography tools, splendid stabilization, effective noise control, excellent battery life, superfast charging, and an unmatched digital experience, the HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro is undeniably the supreme 5G performance 'king' and can undoubtedly pride itself as the most versatile smartphone for all mobile visual content creators!
Enjoy the power-packed HUAWEI Mate-40 Pro - a beast with exciting functional beauty!
