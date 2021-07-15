Huawei launches Super Device line-up in UAE

Seamless Smart Office experience offered by new MatePad, MateView and Matebook series

Huawei Consumer Business Group announced the launch of its all-new Super Device line up in the UAE, including the flagship MatePad tablet and MateView standalone monitor series, which offer the seamless integration brought by its Smart Office setup.

"Technology evolves in many ways and over the years we have seen how innovative gadgets have become. From smartphones, laptops, and smartwatches, these devices are now part of one’s daily essentials," the company said in a release.

"The past year has shown that work isn’t just situated in one place, and that contributing factors mean that offices should now be smarter than ever."

The Smart Office experience brings a form of interconnectivity and distributed technology for users, combining previous independent devices into one virtual Super Device where each service and function can be shifted effortlessly between devices.

Through a single unified system, flexible deployment is possible, and the deep integration of hardware and software can help leverage the true power and capabilities of each device.

In a typical Smart Office scenario, Huawei has designed several devices to function and work as one Super Device as well as to easily switch between wired and wireless connections, and between work and personal modes.

This includes the new MatePad and MateView series, which use a centralised control panel so users can immediately connect compatible devices wirelessly. From the tablet, wireless projection can be used so that users can see content on the monitor and from the laptop, users can use a USB-C connection to connect to the monitor.

Using a mouse and keyboard that’s connected to the MateView, meanwhile, will allow users to easily navigate and input content from the MatePad and also the MateBook series. This level of convenience brings about the main advantages of the Smart Office setup, allowing users to switch between work mode and personal mode easily.

Another setup lets users easily work between the MatePad and the MateBook series: With Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration mode, users can take advantage of three modes on how to work between the two devices — mirror, extend and collaborate.

Mirror mode allows the laptop display to be mirrored on the tablet that can show the exact same content. With the second-generation Huawei M-Pencil, users will be able use the tablet screen to sign and annotate documents and even use it as a canvas to create illustrations.

With extend mode, the MatePad can act as an extended display for the MateBook series. The advantage of having dual displays allow users to easily browse documents side-by-side suitable when doing comparisons.

Collaborate mode will let users transfer content between devices easily. With Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration, users can directly use the laptop's mouse to drag and drop files that include images, videos, audio files and documents between the two devices.

The 12.6-inch MatePad Pro is a flagship productive tablet that brings top-of-the-line performance boosted by the Kirin 9000E Flagship Chipset. This 5nm processor is able to process massive amounts of data as well as utilise the power of real-time AI computing needed to power the Super Device setup. The tablet also brings a 12.6-inch, 16:10 ultra-wide 2K Amoled FullView Display that has the world’s highest screen-to-body ratio at 90 per cent.

Also available is the MatePad 11, the first Huawei tablet to feature a 120Hz high refresh rate display that translates to smoother viewing and a more responsive touch control. The tablet is also compatible with the Huawei Super Device experience.

The MateView brings photos and videos to life with its real colour display measuring 28.2 inches and boasting a 4K+ 3850 x 2560 pixel resolution. It also comes in a taller 3:2 aspect ratio that allows users to see more with its increased vertical height with ultra-thin bezels that allow for immersive viewing.

Huawei has also tailored the device for gamers with the launch of the MateView GT displaying cutting-edge technology, great reliability and outstanding quality. Introduced as a brand-new product category, the MateView GT features a curved ultrawide display that supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, with an innovative integrated SoundBar. With the MateView GT, Huawei is dedicated to offering consumers an even more powerful and efficient monitor, taking the gaming and entertainment experience to a new level.

The Huawei MatePad Pro and 11 start at Dh3,399 and Dh1,699, respectively, while the MateView and MateView GT are priced at Dh2,999 and Dh2,299, respectively.

