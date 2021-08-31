Huawei launches nova 8 online in the UAE

Starting Sep. 16, the smartphone will be available at Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the UAE

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has announced the exclusive online launch of a new member to its popular Huawei nova series, the nova 8, from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2021.

Engineered for everyday use, the nova 8 packs a versatile 64MP AI quad-camera, a 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a gorgeous 90Hz curved OLED display in addition to Super Device and EMUI 12 features for an ultimate intelligent smartphone experience. It comes in Gold Blush colour priced at Dh1,799. Available on the Huawei online store exclusively till September with Dh75 off and a special gift – the new Huawei Scale 3 worth Dh299. Starting Sep. 16, the smartphone will be available at Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the UAE.

The nova 8 blends technology with stunning aesthetics; at both the front and rear, Huawei nova 8 uses a curved glass design, while retaining the physical buttons on the side for functionality and aesthetics. By using a sophisticated glass grinding process, the curved edges from the front and back perfectly fit into the metal mid-frame, making it feel smooth and sleek.

Inside the Nebular Camera System is a powerful quad-camera consisting of a 64MP HD Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide angle Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera, which lets users capture when exploring. Using 4-in-1 light fusion technology, the 64MP Main Camera makes it easier for people at all skill levels to take pictures in crystal-clear quality. The Super Night Mode makes photos sharper, brighter and ready to share.

The nova 8 also makes wide-angle photos look more natural with its 120° Ultra Wide Angle Camera and anti-distortion AI algorithm. To help people create artful photos, the Bokeh Camera creates natural Bokeh effects for portraits, while the Macro Camera takes up-close shots in clear, minute details, with a focus distance of just 4cm.

Dual-View video is here to help vloggers record HD 1080p videos in a playful way. The display will split in two, with one showing a close-up shot captured by the Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, and the other displaying the whole picture seized by the Main Camera, great for shooting events or locations, such as visiting a park.

The 32MP High-res Front Camera makes everyone look amazing in selfies. Even at night, the Super Night Selfie 2.0 has it taken care of, and the built-in AI algorithm removes flares reflected from glasses for ready-to-share selfies.

The 66W Huawei SuperCharge support saves users the trouble of charging the device frequently, especially during games and movies. It can be charged to 60 per cent in just 15 minutes and 100 per cent in 35 minutes.

Made for the way people today browse and play, the display on the nova 8 supports 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate to make every touch and scroll responsive. With 10-bit colour depth and up to 392 ppi, the display can render up to 1.07 billion colours. Whether for browsing social feeds, reality shows or live streaming, the display shows smoother gradients and more realistic content in vivid colours.

Under Multi-screen Collaboration, the nova 8 can be connected with a PC to form a powerful Super Device. Once connected, users can open up to 3 windows on the PC and the PC can access mobile files, while the smartphone can function as the PC’s thumb device, making cross-device file management easier than ever.

Launched together at the same time with the nova 8 are Huawei Watch 3 | 3 Pro. Users can enjoy the Super Device functions of both devices: They can use their Huawei nova 8 as a starting point to order food or a taxi and they will get automatic status updates about their orders directly from their Huawei Watch 3 | 3 Pro without the need to constantly juggle the two devices.

