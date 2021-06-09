Huawei gives UAE consumers 'super' power with new devices

Collaborations with Dubai entities promise seamless experience for users

Huawei on Wednesday introduced a new line-up of devices in the UAE powered by its own operating system, promising 'super' power and to help consumers who are becoming increasingly reliant on connected devices.

The world's biggest telecommunications equipment company rose to prominence thanks to its smartphones, mainly its P and Mate series, but has increasingly pivoted to other technology categories following challenges it had faced. Its vast R&D and resources has afforded it the opportunity to do so, and is aggressively promoting its innovations on artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, among several others.

Pablo Ning, president of Huawei's Consumer Business Group in the Middle East and Africa, dubbed the "Super Device" launch as its "most important" this year.

“Through this new range, Huawei is giving consumers in the UAE access to a seamless and truly intelligent experience across multiple devices in all different types of scenarios," he said, adding that it is just another step in the company's efforts to deliver the "best possible future-oriented user experience with a forward-looking approach".

The latest iteration of the MatePad Pro features Huawei's best, challenging the likes of Apple's iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tabs. It features a 12.6-inch OLED screen, Huawei's Kirin 9000E chip and supports multi-screen collaboration. Accessories include a smart magnetic keyboard and the second-generation M-Pencil. Eight speakers also position it as an entertainment hub.

The Watch 3 and 3 Pro, meanwhile, is the company's first series that come with a 3D rotating crown that offers tactile feedback. They support standalone connectivity, making and receiving calls, and provides up to 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

The MatePad Pro and Watches run on Huawei's HarmonyOS, as it proceeds to move away from Google's Android and promote an ecosystem centred on its own innovations. Seeking to further promote its capabilities, the company made the OS available to more of its devices recently.

Huawei's newest true wireless stereo Bluetooth headset, the FreeBuds 4, was also introduced, promising improved noise cancellation, high-resolution sound quality and a lightweight design.

On the display front, Huawei unveiled the MateView standalong monitor, a large 4K+ ultra-HD pro-grade standalone monitor featuring a 28.2-inch panel, and the MateView GT specifically for gaming. Both promise power and next-level screen quality.

Huawei has also collaborated with a number of organisations in the region to leverage these capabilities in their apps — including Emirates airline, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Taxi Corporation and food delivery service Talabat — which will provide seamless functions and services.

"Huawei understands the unique needs of consumers in the UAE and wider region. As a result, we have worked closely with developers as well as some of the most important organisations in the country to ensure users enjoy the benefits of their Huawei smart devices in a way that improves their daily lives," Keith Li, Huawei CBG's country manager for the UAE, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

"Consumers today own more than one smart device and increasingly demand a more interconnected experience that allows for easier collaboration across various types of smart products."

Huawei has continued to enjoy steady growth during 2020 amid the pandemic and a number of challenges it took head-on. Its connected devices worldwide exceeded one billion, with the number of its smartphone users at more than 730 million by December 31.

Including its sub-brand Honor, Huawei says its smartphones ranked third globally with 189 million shipments and a 14.6 per cent market share, remaining first in China with a 37 per cent market share. Both brands also remained steady in the wearables and tablets categories, shipping 32.2 million (third with 17.4 per cent) and 16 million devices (fourth, 9.8 per cent) devices, respectively.

"Huawei understands this and as part of our 1+8+N strategy [Huawei's connected device ecosystem] has created an ecosystem of linked devices and services that allow users to do more with their Huawei smartphone at its core," Li added.

