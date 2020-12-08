Partner content by KT Engage
HST Italia brings vibroacoustic technology to the UAE
Presents immersive 'live' experience in Dubai
Vibroacoustic technology brings a new dimension of sound, entertainment, communication, and security to homes, offices, and leisure facilities. Developed and patented by a team of engineers from HST Italia - a business unit of Nullam Tech that develops and offers advanced technological solutions in the fields of electronics, ICT and cybersecurity in Italy - the technology is now being used by private homes and offices, hotels, restaurants, wellness resort, showrooms, and public spaces all over the world.
Presenting their patented technology in the UAE market, HST Vibroacoustic Italia will be hosting a Vibroacoustic Immersive 'Live' Experience at the Grand Plaza Movenpick Dubai on December 8 - 9 from 10am until 5pm.
Inside the hotel's Mistral meeting room, guests can immerse themselves into the high-quality, innovative, sound and speaking systems using the standard surfaces and structure. The two-day workshop will include presentations and actual demonstrations of the innovative transformation of various materials into surfaces for sound, communication, and alarm.
HST Italia's innovation offers safe, discreet yet immersive sound with discreet alarm systems, which are long-lasting, require no maintenance, and does not compromise the design of a space. Ideal for executive offices, conference rooms, fashionable suites and waiting areas. The vibroacoustic technology can withstand temperature and humidity, it is also used for pools, spas, wellness areas, gardens, historical sites, yachts, aircrafts, and many more. Its smart and integrated system can connect to various sources including smartphone, Hi-Fi system, TV set, PC, web-TV/Radio, streaming or storage system, by AUX cable or Bluetooth.
"Through algorithms and our electronics expertise, we were able to develop a unique solution that is capable of issuing/receiving signals, receiving/emitting vibration, and can be embedded in the environment. We are excited to introduce and integrate our patented vibroacoustic technology to the UAE which is at the forefront of innovation and smart solutions with several projects underway," said Paolo Braida, Managing Director at Nullam Tech.
For more information, please visit : www.hstvibroacoustic.com
